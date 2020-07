Amenities

Welcome to Chelbourne Plaza the most prestigious community in Cheltenham Township. We proudly offer you modern and spacious kitchens, central air conditioning, plenty of living space and private balconies and patios. Enjoy your summers out by the pool. We are conveniently located within walking distance to shopping and public transportation in Elkin’s Park east of Jenkintown and west of Philadelphia’s Burholme Park. Come visit us today at Chelbourne Plaza apartments in Elkins Park, PA!