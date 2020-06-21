All apartments in Indiana
909 Gompers Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

909 Gompers Ave

909 Gompers Ave · (724) 471-1234 ext. 1001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

909 Gompers Ave, Indiana, PA 15701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 909 Gompers Ave · Avail. Aug 5

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
909 Gompers Ave Available 08/05/20 Recently renovated THREE LARGE bedrooms $1000/mth includes all utilities! - THREE bedroom apt., close to downtown Indiana and IUP's Oak Grove/Elkin/Weyandt Halls.
Heat, electric, water, sewage/recycling/trash included! Washer, dryer & dishwasher. Large living space!

Tenants pay cable/internet. Limited Borough street parking permits available at Borough cost plus $50 deposit.

Individual rent responsibility with shared damage and cleaning.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5818454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Gompers Ave have any available units?
909 Gompers Ave has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 909 Gompers Ave have?
Some of 909 Gompers Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Gompers Ave currently offering any rent specials?
909 Gompers Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Gompers Ave pet-friendly?
No, 909 Gompers Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indiana.
Does 909 Gompers Ave offer parking?
No, 909 Gompers Ave does not offer parking.
Does 909 Gompers Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 909 Gompers Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Gompers Ave have a pool?
No, 909 Gompers Ave does not have a pool.
Does 909 Gompers Ave have accessible units?
No, 909 Gompers Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Gompers Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 Gompers Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 909 Gompers Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 909 Gompers Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
