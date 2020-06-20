All apartments in Indiana
906 Gompers Avenue, Apt. 1
Last updated May 4 2020 at 3:47 AM

906 Gompers Avenue, Apt. 1

906 Gompers Avenue · (814) 289-6694
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

906 Gompers Avenue, Indiana, PA 15701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
furnished
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This large, furnished, two-bedroom apartment is a very short walk from the IUP campus. It has a spacious living room, a large eat-in kitchen, plenty of storage, two large bedrooms, a remodeled bathroom, and TWO EXTRA rooms. This apartment has easy-clean laminate flooring in the bedrooms and hallways with carpet in the living room

Landlord pays for heat (gas)! Tenants are responsible for electric, gas (for hot water only), and water. Listed rent is for one semester per person/bedroom.

Pets welcome (with pet fee). Plenty of OFF-STREET parking is also available ($175/semester).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 Gompers Avenue, Apt. 1 have any available units?
906 Gompers Avenue, Apt. 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indiana, PA.
What amenities does 906 Gompers Avenue, Apt. 1 have?
Some of 906 Gompers Avenue, Apt. 1's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 Gompers Avenue, Apt. 1 currently offering any rent specials?
906 Gompers Avenue, Apt. 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 Gompers Avenue, Apt. 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 906 Gompers Avenue, Apt. 1 is pet friendly.
Does 906 Gompers Avenue, Apt. 1 offer parking?
Yes, 906 Gompers Avenue, Apt. 1 does offer parking.
Does 906 Gompers Avenue, Apt. 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 Gompers Avenue, Apt. 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 Gompers Avenue, Apt. 1 have a pool?
No, 906 Gompers Avenue, Apt. 1 does not have a pool.
Does 906 Gompers Avenue, Apt. 1 have accessible units?
No, 906 Gompers Avenue, Apt. 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 906 Gompers Avenue, Apt. 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 906 Gompers Avenue, Apt. 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 906 Gompers Avenue, Apt. 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 906 Gompers Avenue, Apt. 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
