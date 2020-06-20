906 Gompers Avenue, Apt. 1

Amenities

This large, furnished, two-bedroom apartment is a very short walk from the IUP campus. It has a spacious living room, a large eat-in kitchen, plenty of storage, two large bedrooms, a remodeled bathroom, and TWO EXTRA rooms. This apartment has easy-clean laminate flooring in the bedrooms and hallways with carpet in the living room



Landlord pays for heat (gas)! Tenants are responsible for electric, gas (for hot water only), and water. Listed rent is for one semester per person/bedroom.



Pets welcome (with pet fee). Plenty of OFF-STREET parking is also available ($175/semester).