886 Wayne Ave, Apt. 15

ROLL OUT OF BED AND INTO CLASS! Your new apartment is located right next to the beautiful IUP campus in the Heath Housing apartment complex.



SUMMER RENTAL AVAILABLE.....WITH AC!



This apartment located right across the street from the IUP campus has an open-room layout and has AIR CONDITIONING! It is furnished with a full-size bed, table with chair, amour, and computer desk. Plenty of kitchen cabinet and countertop space. Kitchen is equipped with a micro fridge, microwave, and a hot plate. On-site laundry facilities are available.



RENT COVERS ALL UTILITIES (INCLUDING INTERNET) except cable TV. Listed rent is for one semester per person/bedroom.



Pets welcome (with pet fee). Plenty of OFF-STREET parking is also available ($175/semester for Heath Housing residents).

Multi-unit apartment complex