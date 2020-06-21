All apartments in Indiana
Find more places like 886 Wayne Ave, Apt. 15.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indiana, PA
/
886 Wayne Ave, Apt. 15
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:51 PM

886 Wayne Ave, Apt. 15

886 Wayne Avenue · (814) 289-6694
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

886 Wayne Avenue, Indiana, PA 15701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
ROLL OUT OF BED AND INTO CLASS! Your new apartment is located right next to the beautiful IUP campus in the Heath Housing apartment complex.

SUMMER RENTAL AVAILABLE.....WITH AC!

This apartment located right across the street from the IUP campus has an open-room layout and has AIR CONDITIONING! It is furnished with a full-size bed, table with chair, amour, and computer desk. Plenty of kitchen cabinet and countertop space. Kitchen is equipped with a micro fridge, microwave, and a hot plate. On-site laundry facilities are available.

RENT COVERS ALL UTILITIES (INCLUDING INTERNET) except cable TV. Listed rent is for one semester per person/bedroom.

Pets welcome (with pet fee). Plenty of OFF-STREET parking is also available ($175/semester for Heath Housing residents).
Multi-unit apartment complex

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 886 Wayne Ave, Apt. 15 have any available units?
886 Wayne Ave, Apt. 15 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indiana, PA.
What amenities does 886 Wayne Ave, Apt. 15 have?
Some of 886 Wayne Ave, Apt. 15's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 886 Wayne Ave, Apt. 15 currently offering any rent specials?
886 Wayne Ave, Apt. 15 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 886 Wayne Ave, Apt. 15 pet-friendly?
Yes, 886 Wayne Ave, Apt. 15 is pet friendly.
Does 886 Wayne Ave, Apt. 15 offer parking?
Yes, 886 Wayne Ave, Apt. 15 does offer parking.
Does 886 Wayne Ave, Apt. 15 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 886 Wayne Ave, Apt. 15 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 886 Wayne Ave, Apt. 15 have a pool?
No, 886 Wayne Ave, Apt. 15 does not have a pool.
Does 886 Wayne Ave, Apt. 15 have accessible units?
No, 886 Wayne Ave, Apt. 15 does not have accessible units.
Does 886 Wayne Ave, Apt. 15 have units with dishwashers?
No, 886 Wayne Ave, Apt. 15 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 886 Wayne Ave, Apt. 15 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 886 Wayne Ave, Apt. 15 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 886 Wayne Ave, Apt. 15?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westgate Group
1935 Merry Pl
Indiana, PA 15701

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PAAltoona, PAMurrysville, PA
Wilkinsburg, PAWest Mifflin, PAJohnstown, PAMcKeesport, PA
Swissvale, PAEast McKeesport, PAGreensburg, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main CampusChatham University
Point Park UniversityDuquesne University
Community College of Allegheny County
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity