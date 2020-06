Amenities

This large, furnished, two-bedroom apartment is a very short walk from the IUP campus. It has a spacious living room, a dining room, plenty of storage, two large bedrooms, a large remodeled bathroom, and an EXTRA room. This apartment has hardwood flooring with carpet in the bedrooms.



Tenants are responsible for electric, gas, and water. Listed rent is for one semester per person/bedroom.



Pets welcome (with pet fee). Plenty of OFF-STREET parking is also available ($175/semester).