Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup ceiling fan garbage disposal refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse playground

Waterford at Summit View offers two and three bedroom affordable apartments for rent in Hummelstown, PA. Our property is convenient to Harrisburg and Hershey and located just off of Routes 322 and 283. Our beautiful grounds, with mature landscaping and open green spaces, offer serene views of nature.