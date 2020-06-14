/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:00 PM
14 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hummelstown, PA
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Hummelstown
1 Unit Available
306 W MAIN STREET
306 West Main Street, Hummelstown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
1200 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED One Bedroom, One Full Bathroom Home for Rent in Downtown Hummelstown! This historic gem is within walking distance to local shops and restaurants. It is located less than 2 miles of Penn State Hershey Medical Center.
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Hummelstown
1 Unit Available
223 W MAIN STREET
223 West Main Street, Hummelstown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
2248 sqft
This great 1bed/1bath apartment on a first floor has brand new flooring, paint, and more! Check it out today!
Results within 5 miles of Hummelstown
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 11 at 02:55pm
6 Units Available
Aspen Hill
5069 Stacey Dr E, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$885
650 sqft
Aspen Hill Apartments welcomes you home to exceptional service and quality living. Nestled on a hilltop in Swatara Township, Aspen Hill offers a quiet and relaxed country setting with rolling hills, magnificent trees and fresh air.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Middletown
12 Units Available
Woodland Hills
105 Woodland Avenue, Middletown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,128
878 sqft
Welcome to Woodland Hills, the premier community for Middletown apartments for rent! At Woodland Hills Apartments our luxury building gives you access to everything you have ever wanted in a home with upgraded interiors, a variety of community
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Royalton
1 Unit Available
215 ULRICH STREET
215 Ulrich Street, Royalton, PA
1 Bedroom
$750
435 sqft
TOTALLY RENOVATED - COMPACT NEW ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT OFFERS MUCH !! LOCATION - NEAR PSU COLLEGE MIDDLETOWN, EASY TRAVEL TO HARRISBURG - HERSHEY - LANCASTER AND BEYOND. APPROXIMATELY 435 SQ.FT "NEW" FINISHED LIVING.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
691 GARDEN DRIVE
691 Garden Drive, Dauphin County, PA
1 Bedroom
$725
6696 sqft
Available now! Cozy small 1 bedroom with freshly painted walls and just re-finished All hardwood floors throughout. Brand new refrigerator just was ordered! Owner pays Hot water on this one! Only $725/month plus electric.
Results within 10 miles of Hummelstown
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Progress
3 Units Available
Paxton Park
4900 Lancer Dr., Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$821
579 sqft
Paxton Park Apartments is the place where you can live, play, entertain and establish your way of life according to your desires. Paxton Park is located in a quiet residential area only minutes to the hospital, I-81 and I-83.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Colonial Park
15 Units Available
Beaufort Manor
4112 Beechwood Ln, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$899
813 sqft
Beaufort Manor where quality and comfort meet! We offer a variety of apartment homes from 785 to 1230 square feet of living space.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
19 Units Available
The Village of Laurel Ridge and The Encore Apartments & Townhomes
399 Ringneck Dr, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$920
760 sqft
Conveniently located near I-81. Apartments include patio or balcony, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Tenants enjoy 24-hour maintenance, and a pool, courtyard, BBQ, playground, and gym.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Colonial Park
7 Units Available
Williamsburg Estates
500 Beacon Dr, Colonial Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
684 sqft
Minutes from I-83 with country-style living. On-site amenities include a gym, car wash area, volleyball and tennis court, and dog park. On-site laundry available. Pool and playground on-site.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Penbrook
1 Unit Available
2418 State Street 6
2418 State Street, Penbrook, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
600 sqft
Unit 6 Available 06/15/20 2nd Floor studio apartment with balcony. - Property Id: 180099 Small 2nd floor studio with wood floors and updated tile. The heat is electric and there is a wall gas heater. The stove is gas.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Progress
1 Unit Available
3586 Marshfield Rd
3586 Marshfield Road, Progress, PA
1 Bedroom
$700
this beautiful home. Private fenced in back yard with shed. extra storage in the back. Minutes from highways and the city.contact me Via Email with apartment address : { landhome930@gmail.com } (RLNE5858466)
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
22 S Market St Apt 202
22 South Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA
1 Bedroom
$595
Available 08/08/20 This spacious second floor, one bedroom apartment is located in downtown Elizabethtown. Within walking distance to local businesses, restaurants and public transportation. Centrally located to Hershey, Harrisburg and Lancaster.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
Shoe Factory
201 North Chestnut Street, Palmyra, PA
1 Bedroom
$985
473 sqft
Enjoy the charm at this Historic Landmark Property, the SHOE FACTORY APARTMENTS! They don't build them like this anymore! 12' high ceilings, lots of natural sunlight and large windows. Wood plank ceilings, exposed wooden beams and columns.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Harrisburg, PALancaster, PAYork, PAHanover, PALebanon, PAWestminster, MDCamp Hill, PAColonial Park, PAShiloh, PAMechanicsburg, PA
Middletown, PAEast York, PAMillersville, PALeola, PARed Lion, PAShillington, PAManchester, PAWrightsville, PADover, PAPenbrook, PA