Hulmeville, PA
Hamilton Court East
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Hamilton Court East

3455 Street Rd · (833) 286-6801
Rent Special
*Move in Special* First Month Free! *certain restrictions apply
Location

3455 Street Rd, Hulmeville, PA 19020

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit FR01 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,149

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

Unit LI02 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,149

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit ST07 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1038 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hamilton Court East.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
gym
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
Tucked deep in the heart of Bucks County PA, Hamilton Court East Apartments is only a stone’s throw from all the conveniences of everyday living. While benefiting from lower taxes than neighboring city of Philadelphia, residents are within proximity to major thoroughfares and public transportation to take advantage of the employment opportunities, shopping, recreation and eateries that the city has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Move-in Fees: $55 township inspection fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Storage Details: no

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hamilton Court East have any available units?
Hamilton Court East has 3 units available starting at $1,149 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hamilton Court East have?
Some of Hamilton Court East's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hamilton Court East currently offering any rent specials?
Hamilton Court East is offering the following rent specials: *Move in Special* First Month Free! *certain restrictions apply
Is Hamilton Court East pet-friendly?
Yes, Hamilton Court East is pet friendly.
Does Hamilton Court East offer parking?
Yes, Hamilton Court East offers parking.
Does Hamilton Court East have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hamilton Court East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hamilton Court East have a pool?
Yes, Hamilton Court East has a pool.
Does Hamilton Court East have accessible units?
No, Hamilton Court East does not have accessible units.
Does Hamilton Court East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hamilton Court East has units with dishwashers.
Does Hamilton Court East have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hamilton Court East has units with air conditioning.
