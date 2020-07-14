All apartments in Horsham
Last updated July 15 2020 at 2:44 AM

Dreshertowne

310 Saw Mill Lane · (215) 857-8070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

310 Saw Mill Lane, Horsham, PA 19044

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1M · Avail. Nov 2

$1,835

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1184 sqft

Unit 12M · Avail. Oct 16

$1,880

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1184 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dreshertowne.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
An exceptional rental townhome community situated in sought-after Horsham, Montgomery County. Dreshertowne offers the ultimate in carefree, rental living. Our townhomes provide a private entrance and fenced-in private patio perfect for entertaining or outdoor enjoyment. Each two or three-bedroom home includes a full-size washer and dryer, spacious bedrooms, and an abundance of closet space. Dreshertowne is conveniently located just off Route 611, minutes to the Pennsylvania Turnpike, and within minutes to the popular Willow Grove Park Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: 100lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot. Other. Outdoor parking unassigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dreshertowne have any available units?
Dreshertowne has 2 units available starting at $1,835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Dreshertowne have?
Some of Dreshertowne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dreshertowne currently offering any rent specials?
Dreshertowne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dreshertowne pet-friendly?
Yes, Dreshertowne is pet friendly.
Does Dreshertowne offer parking?
Yes, Dreshertowne offers parking.
Does Dreshertowne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Dreshertowne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Dreshertowne have a pool?
Yes, Dreshertowne has a pool.
Does Dreshertowne have accessible units?
No, Dreshertowne does not have accessible units.
Does Dreshertowne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dreshertowne has units with dishwashers.
Does Dreshertowne have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Dreshertowne has units with air conditioning.
