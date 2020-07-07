412 Wayne Street - 2

Amenities
AVAILABLE 7/18/2020
2nd Floor Apartment!
This very cozy 2nd floor apartment in the heart of historical downtown Hollidaysburg, just a short 1/2 block to the courthouse, post office, and the business district. This apartment offers access to the downtown area right outside! Don't miss this opportunity to live in a newly renovated apartment right in the heart of Hollidaysburg!
Includes:
2 Bedroom
Living Room / Dining Area
Kitchen
Bath
Range, Refrigerator
Trash Removal
Tenant Pays:
Phone/Cable
Electric
Gas
Water
Lease Term:
12-month minimum
Non-refundable Application fee of $45.00
Security Deposit is equal to one months rent
No Pets Allowed
Call or email zach@beckelproperties.com / 814-317-5559
Amazing proximity to Hollidaysburg diamond!