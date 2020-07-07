All apartments in Hollidaysburg
Last updated June 21 2020 at 7:03 PM

412 Wayne Street - 2

412 Wayne Street · (814) 317-5559
Location

412 Wayne Street, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 18

$800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
AVAILABLE 7/18/2020

NO PETS ALLOWED!

2nd Floor Apartment!

This very cozy 2nd floor apartment in the heart of historical downtown Hollidaysburg, just a short 1/2 block to the courthouse, post office, and the business district. This apartment offers access to the downtown area right outside! Don't miss this opportunity to live in a newly renovated apartment right in the heart of Hollidaysburg!

Includes:
2 Bedroom
Living Room / Dining Area
Kitchen
Bath
Range, Refrigerator
Trash Removal

Tenant Pays:
Phone/Cable
Electric
Gas
Water
Lease Term:
12-month minimum
Non-refundable Application fee of $45.00
Security Deposit is equal to one months rent
No Pets Allowed

Call or email zach@beckelproperties.com / 814-317-5559
Amazing proximity to Hollidaysburg diamond!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

