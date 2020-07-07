412 Wayne Street - 2

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

AVAILABLE 7/18/2020



NO PETS ALLOWED!



2nd Floor Apartment!



This very cozy 2nd floor apartment in the heart of historical downtown Hollidaysburg, just a short 1/2 block to the courthouse, post office, and the business district. This apartment offers access to the downtown area right outside! Don't miss this opportunity to live in a newly renovated apartment right in the heart of Hollidaysburg!



Includes:

2 Bedroom

Living Room / Dining Area

Kitchen

Bath

Range, Refrigerator

Trash Removal



Tenant Pays:

Phone/Cable

Electric

Gas

Water

Lease Term:

12-month minimum

Non-refundable Application fee of $45.00

Security Deposit is equal to one months rent

No Pets Allowed



Call or email zach@beckelproperties.com / 814-317-5559

Amazing proximity to Hollidaysburg diamond!