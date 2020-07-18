Rent Calculator
23 HOCKERSVILLE ROAD
Last updated July 18 2020 at 1:17 AM
1 of 5
23 HOCKERSVILLE ROAD
23 North Hockersville Road
·
No Longer Available
Hershey
Apartments with Balconies
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Location
23 North Hockersville Road, Hershey, PA 17033
Hershey
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23 HOCKERSVILLE ROAD have any available units?
23 HOCKERSVILLE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hershey, PA
.
Is 23 HOCKERSVILLE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
23 HOCKERSVILLE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 HOCKERSVILLE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 23 HOCKERSVILLE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hershey
.
Does 23 HOCKERSVILLE ROAD offer parking?
No, 23 HOCKERSVILLE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 23 HOCKERSVILLE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 HOCKERSVILLE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 HOCKERSVILLE ROAD have a pool?
No, 23 HOCKERSVILLE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 23 HOCKERSVILLE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 23 HOCKERSVILLE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 23 HOCKERSVILLE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 HOCKERSVILLE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 HOCKERSVILLE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 HOCKERSVILLE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
