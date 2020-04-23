107 HIGH POINTE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill

Move-in ready townhome within walking distance to Hershey Med Center! You'll love the vaulted ceilings, skylights, open floor plan and stainless steel appliances. Choose the first floor or second floor bedroom as the main master suite, each with large closets and en-suite baths. Work-out in the fitness center, study in the conference room and relax in the entertainment area (pool, ping pong, foosball) in the included Community Center. The $60 HOA fee covers sewer, water, trash/recycling, landscaping and snow removal, as well as the Community Center, exterior structures (gazebo, BBQ decks, etc.), and more! The courtyard is projected to be fully renovated in 2020. Take a walk on the wooded trail, which leads to the back of the main crescent of Hershey Med. Only 10 min to Hershey schools and close to MDT airport, PA Turnpike, 322, 283, as well as Bullfrog Valley Pond and Shank Park. Pets and length of rent are negotiable. Washer & dryer included. Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v9NtzCWNYAI Submit your application today!