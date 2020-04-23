All apartments in Hershey
Location

107 High Pointe Dr, Hershey, PA 17036
Hershey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1736 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Move-in ready townhome within walking distance to Hershey Med Center! You'll love the vaulted ceilings, skylights, open floor plan and stainless steel appliances. Choose the first floor or second floor bedroom as the main master suite, each with large closets and en-suite baths. Work-out in the fitness center, study in the conference room and relax in the entertainment area (pool, ping pong, foosball) in the included Community Center. The $60 HOA fee covers sewer, water, trash/recycling, landscaping and snow removal, as well as the Community Center, exterior structures (gazebo, BBQ decks, etc.), and more! The courtyard is projected to be fully renovated in 2020. Take a walk on the wooded trail, which leads to the back of the main crescent of Hershey Med. Only 10 min to Hershey schools and close to MDT airport, PA Turnpike, 322, 283, as well as Bullfrog Valley Pond and Shank Park. Pets and length of rent are negotiable. Washer & dryer included. Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v9NtzCWNYAI Submit your application today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 HIGH POINTE DRIVE have any available units?
107 HIGH POINTE DRIVE has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 107 HIGH POINTE DRIVE have?
Some of 107 HIGH POINTE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 HIGH POINTE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
107 HIGH POINTE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 HIGH POINTE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 HIGH POINTE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 107 HIGH POINTE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 107 HIGH POINTE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 107 HIGH POINTE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 HIGH POINTE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 HIGH POINTE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 107 HIGH POINTE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 107 HIGH POINTE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 107 HIGH POINTE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 107 HIGH POINTE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 HIGH POINTE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 HIGH POINTE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 HIGH POINTE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
