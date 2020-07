Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator bathtub ceiling fan ice maker oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym playground pool putting green bbq/grill internet access parking 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar e-payments guest parking internet cafe media room online portal

Montgomery Manor Apartments & Townhomes offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes in Hatfield. Visit us today and tour our onsite amenities. Check out our clubhouse with resident lounge, business center, cardio fitness center and complimentary WiFi throughout. Imagine yourself enjoying the summertime at our pool with sundeck and grilling areas. We're conveniently located less than 3 miles to Route 309 and I-476 so you'll never be far from the area's major shopping and employment centers. Several local area shopping centers are within 5 miles for your convenience. Plus, we're just 5 miles to Route 202 and 15 miles to I-276.