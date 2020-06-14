/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:30 AM
13 Furnished Apartments for rent in Hatfield, PA
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
Montgomery Manor
2701 Elroy Road, Hatfield, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near routes 309 and 202, this community offers convenient access to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Residents have access to a community pool and resident clubhouse. Units feature fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bar and maple cabinets.
Results within 5 miles of Hatfield
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
31 Units Available
Brookside Manor Apartments & Townhomes
2 Willow Ln, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1625 sqft
Updated community with private entrances and a balcony or patio. Community amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and courtyard. Modern 24-hour gym. Kitchens have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
18 Units Available
Forge Gate Apartments
1141 Snyder Rd, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1500 sqft
Stylish apartments with extra storage and garbage disposal. Fully furnished. Ample onsite amenities, including a sparkling pool, dog park, and courtyard. Close to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Near Pennbrook Middle School.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Crossings at Stanbridge
38 Jenkins Ave, Lansdale, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,017
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
835 sqft
Newly renovated Landsdale mid-rise close to highways 202 and 309 and within walking distance to public transportation. Amenities and features include a new gym, hardwood floors, storage facilities and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
9 Units Available
AVE Lansdale
1001 Towamencin Avenue, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,608
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,801
1392 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Lansdale for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
1001 TOWAMENCIN AVENUE
1001 Towamencin Ave, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1177 sqft
This is a first floor apartment in a building with elevator service. The $750 Move-In Fee is the only thing you need to start the lease. No 1st Month's rent or Security Deposit! This apartment would be available as of February 26th.
Results within 10 miles of Hatfield
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
19 Units Available
Timberlake Apartments
2803 Stanbridge St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1226 sqft
Luxury homes with ceramic tile floors and gourmet kitchens. WiFi throughout the complex. Enjoy the pool on hot days. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Right off Germantown Pike. Near Norristown Farm Park.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,214
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
972 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
15 Units Available
Montgomery Woods Townhomes
4 Montgomery Dr, Harleysville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1020 sqft
Modern apartments with granite counters, large closets, and in-unit laundry. Tenants get access to a gym, playground, and pool on site. Close to I-476. Hike at nearby Evansburg State Park.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
Blue Bell Villas
1560 Wick Ln, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,654
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1116 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the townhome you’re interested in.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
18 Units Available
Townline
75 Townline Way, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1630 sqft
If you’re seeking apartments in Blue Bell for rent, consider the spaciousness of a townhome instead! Townline Townhomes offer everything you need in the wonderful Blue Bell neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated May 29 at 02:41pm
233 Units Available
Residences at Bentwood
201 East Germantown Pike, Suite 1000, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1136 sqft
The Residences at Bentwood provides the last missing piece in Philadelphia’s upscale suburban Montgomery County: a signature luxury apartment community and latest addition to the prestigious Bentwood mixed-use campus.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 04:10pm
1 Unit Available
171 old Limekiln road
171 Old Limekiln Road, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
3600 sqft
Located in central bucks school district This is a farmhouse with lake views of peace valley park Gourmet kitchen , custom pub and wine room Fully furnished - includes lawn maintenance and snow removal
Similar Pages
Hatfield 1 BedroomsHatfield 2 BedroomsHatfield 3 BedroomsHatfield Accessible ApartmentsHatfield Apartments with Balcony
Hatfield Apartments with GarageHatfield Apartments with GymHatfield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHatfield Apartments with ParkingHatfield Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PAWest Chester, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAEaston, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJWillow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PANorth Wales, PAWyncote, PACollegeville, PASellersville, PABreinigsville, PAWarminster Heights, PA