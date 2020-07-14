Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets in unit laundry cable included carpet oven stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool 24hr maintenance cc payments bbq/grill volleyball court parking on-site laundry internet access

Paxton Park Apartments is the place where you can live, play, entertain and establish your way of life according to your desires. Paxton Park is located in a quiet residential area only minutes to the hospital, I-81 and I-83. Our location provides easy access to those who work in the Hershey area. We offer very spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes with available den. Each apartment is fully equipped for those quiet dinners at home. You will find very spacious closets and ceiling fans to accentuate your lifestyle. If relaxing after a long day is your desire, then you will enjoy the large deck and patio areas. Here at Paxton Park we provide all the pleasures of apartment living. Spacious, modernized apartments are set among lovely meadows and woods, where you can enjoy a relaxing picnic with friends. You'll find plenty of exterior features to make your life easier and more enjoyable such as a large Olympic-size pool, volleyball court, rich, and natural landscaping. ...