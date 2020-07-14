All apartments in Harrisburg
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:29 PM

Paxton Park

4900 Lancer Dr. · (717) 775-7329
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4900 Lancer Dr., Harrisburg, PA 17109
Progress

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 650S101 · Avail. now

$923

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 557 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 650S204 · Avail. Aug 21

$923

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 579 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 620S202 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,204

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 903 sqft

Unit 630H201 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,258

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 903 sqft

Unit 640P201 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,278

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 903 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Paxton Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
in unit laundry
cable included
carpet
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
cc payments
bbq/grill
volleyball court
parking
on-site laundry
internet access
Paxton Park Apartments is the place where you can live, play, entertain and establish your way of life according to your desires. Paxton Park is located in a quiet residential area only minutes to the hospital, I-81 and I-83. Our location provides easy access to those who work in the Hershey area. We offer very spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes with available den. Each apartment is fully equipped for those quiet dinners at home. You will find very spacious closets and ceiling fans to accentuate your lifestyle. If relaxing after a long day is your desire, then you will enjoy the large deck and patio areas. Here at Paxton Park we provide all the pleasures of apartment living. Spacious, modernized apartments are set among lovely meadows and woods, where you can enjoy a relaxing picnic with friends. You'll find plenty of exterior features to make your life easier and more enjoyable such as a large Olympic-size pool, volleyball court, rich, and natural landscaping. ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1-2 months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Agressive breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Paxton Park have any available units?
Paxton Park has 5 units available starting at $923 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Harrisburg, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Harrisburg Rent Report.
What amenities does Paxton Park have?
Some of Paxton Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Paxton Park currently offering any rent specials?
Paxton Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Paxton Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Paxton Park is pet friendly.
Does Paxton Park offer parking?
Yes, Paxton Park offers parking.
Does Paxton Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Paxton Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Paxton Park have a pool?
Yes, Paxton Park has a pool.
Does Paxton Park have accessible units?
No, Paxton Park does not have accessible units.
Does Paxton Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Paxton Park has units with dishwashers.
