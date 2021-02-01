King's Manor Apartment Homes.

Amenities
Looking for a spacious apartment in Harrisburg, PA. King's Manor has what you need, with two- and three-bedroom floor plans featuring in-home washer & dryer, central air conditioning, and dishwasher. Enjoy the outdoors on your private patio or balcony, and you'll have plenty of storage with walk-in closets. When it's time to relax, head to our pool, or play some basketball with friends. We also offer a fitness center, tennis courts, playground, and BBQ & picnic areas. Cats and dogs are welcome, and we are near public transportation. King's Manor offers easy access to I-81 and the Capital Beltway, so you can get to major employers easily, or enjoy area shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.