All apartments in Harrisburg
Find more places like King's Manor Apartment Homes.
Find more places like
King's Manor Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harrisburg, PA
/
King's Manor Apartment Homes
Last updated February 1 2021 at 11:04 PM
Have a question for King's Manor Apartment Homes?
Is there anything else you'd like to ask King's Manor Apartment Homes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
Got it. We’ll send a note asking about
price & availability
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

King's Manor Apartment Homes

2161 Camelot Dr · (717) 447-5661
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Harrisburg
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

2161 Camelot Dr, Harrisburg, PA 17110

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit GU3015B4 · Avail. Apr 27

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit KA2130B2 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit GU3009A2 · Avail. Feb 28

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

See 12+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit KA2171A1 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from King's Manor Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
cable included
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
Looking for a spacious apartment in Harrisburg, PA. King's Manor has what you need, with two- and three-bedroom floor plans featuring in-home washer & dryer, central air conditioning, and dishwasher. Enjoy the outdoors on your private patio or balcony, and you'll have plenty of storage with walk-in closets. When it's time to relax, head to our pool, or play some basketball with friends. We also offer a fitness center, tennis courts, playground, and BBQ & picnic areas. Cats and dogs are welcome, and we are near public transportation. King's Manor offers easy access to I-81 and the Capital Beltway, so you can get to major employers easily, or enjoy area shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.

Property Details

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $199 or $398 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot. Surface lot.
Find More Rentals By

Bedrooms

Harrisburg 1 Bedroom Apartments

Bedrooms

Price

Amenities

Find More Rentals in Nearby

Cities

Zip Codes

Zip Codes

Counties

Neighborhoods

Colleges

Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does King's Manor Apartment Homes have any available units?
King's Manor Apartment Homes has 16 units available starting at $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
Does King's Manor Apartment Homes have any available units?
King's Manor Apartment Homes has 16 units available starting at $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Harrisburg, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Harrisburg Rent Report.
How much is rent in Harrisburg, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Harrisburg Rent Report.
What amenities does King's Manor Apartment Homes have?
Some of King's Manor Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
What amenities does King's Manor Apartment Homes have?
Some of King's Manor Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is King's Manor Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
King's Manor Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is King's Manor Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
King's Manor Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is King's Manor Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, King's Manor Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Is King's Manor Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, King's Manor Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does King's Manor Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, King's Manor Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does King's Manor Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, King's Manor Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does King's Manor Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, King's Manor Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does King's Manor Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, King's Manor Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does King's Manor Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, King's Manor Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does King's Manor Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, King's Manor Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does King's Manor Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, King's Manor Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does King's Manor Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, King's Manor Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does King's Manor Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, King's Manor Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does King's Manor Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, King's Manor Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for King's Manor Apartment Homes?
Is there anything else you'd like to ask King's Manor Apartment Homes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
Got it. We’ll send a note asking about
price & availability
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakewood Hills Apartments & Townhomes
821 Sequoia Dr
Harrisburg, PA 17109
Eagle's Crest Apartment Homes
1008 Eaglecrest Ct
Harrisburg, PA 17109
The Village of Laurel Ridge and The Encore Apartments & Townhomes
399 Ringneck Dr
Harrisburg, PA 17112
Emerald Pointe
1239 Amber Ln
Harrisburg, PA 17111
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity