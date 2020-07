Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated w/d hookup cable included ceiling fan oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool garage internet access 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments hot tub key fob access online portal

Emerald Pointe Townhomes offers spacious two- and three-bedroom floor plans with maple cabinets, dishwasher, microwave, and in-home washer & dryer. Enjoy central air conditioning, a patio or balcony, and walk-in closets, as well. Spend time relaxing at our pool and sundeck, or stay active in our fitness center or on our walking and biking trails. Your dogs and cats will love our pet friendly community, too! Our location near I-283 makes it easy to get where you need to go in the Harrisburg area, including shopping, dining, and entertainment, plus major employers.