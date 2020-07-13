Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill business center coffee bar dog park guest parking internet access lobby playground

Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Chestnut Pointe offers two floor plans styles to choose from. Each apartment or townhome is tailored with amenities designed to fit any lifestyle. Our spacious interiors offer plush carpeting, spacious walk-in closets, private patios or balconies, washer and dryer connections and much more. The peace and privacy of our community, and easy access to recreational amenities, are just a few benefits that Chestnut Pointe provides. You will enjoy amenities such as our refreshing swimming pool, beautiful clubhouse, basketball court, childrens play area and mature landscaping. Located in the heart of downtown Harrisburg, our warm, close-knit community is a hidden gem. Chestnut Pointe is conveniently located near Harrisburg East Mall, providing fabulous shopping, fine dining, and unlimited entertainment.