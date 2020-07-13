All apartments in Harrisburg
Chestnut Pointe
Chestnut Pointe

3655 Chambers Hill Rd · (610) 569-0739
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3655 Chambers Hill Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17111

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 days AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,402

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 210 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,402

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chestnut Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
coffee bar
dog park
guest parking
internet access
lobby
playground
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Chestnut Pointe offers two floor plans styles to choose from. Each apartment or townhome is tailored with amenities designed to fit any lifestyle. Our spacious interiors offer plush carpeting, spacious walk-in closets, private patios or balconies, washer and dryer connections and much more. The peace and privacy of our community, and easy access to recreational amenities, are just a few benefits that Chestnut Pointe provides. You will enjoy amenities such as our refreshing swimming pool, beautiful clubhouse, basketball court, childrens play area and mature landscaping. Located in the heart of downtown Harrisburg, our warm, close-knit community is a hidden gem. Chestnut Pointe is conveniently located near Harrisburg East Mall, providing fabulous shopping, fine dining, and unlimited entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $18 per applicant
Deposit: $175 - $350 dependent on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease, Detached Garage: $150/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chestnut Pointe have any available units?
Chestnut Pointe has 2 units available starting at $1,402 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Harrisburg, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Harrisburg Rent Report.
What amenities does Chestnut Pointe have?
Some of Chestnut Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chestnut Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Chestnut Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chestnut Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Chestnut Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Chestnut Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Chestnut Pointe offers parking.
Does Chestnut Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Chestnut Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Chestnut Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Chestnut Pointe has a pool.
Does Chestnut Pointe have accessible units?
No, Chestnut Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Chestnut Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chestnut Pointe has units with dishwashers.
