Beaufort Manor where quality and comfort meet! We offer a variety of apartment homes from 785 to 1230 square feet of living space. You will find yourself perfectly situated close to I-81 and I-83 with an easy commute to Hershey Medical Center and Park! Our apartments and townhomes are available in a variety of sizes and styles. The best part is that you will not have a separate heating bill, as it is included in the rental price. Each apartment home offers a fine range of conveniences and amenities including fully equipped kitchens and spaciousness unlike anything you have ever seen! Plus, all apartments and townhomes include gas ranges, separate dining areas, plenty of walk-in closet space, terrace or patio for relaxing, and our laundry centers are conveniently located within each apartment building. If shopping is what you enjoy, then take a leisurely walk to Colonial Park Mall. Our apartment community is beautifully maintained with well-manicured grounds and a sparkling pool. ...