Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym clubhouse oven

This is a 719 SqFt, single bedroom condo on the 5th floor with scenic views of the historic district on State Street and Capital Complex, Building is located at the steps of the state capital and within walking distance of all downtown bars, restaurants, parks and museums. Amenities include rooftop patio, community lounge, fitness studio. Photos are of similar unit.