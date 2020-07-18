1200 North 2nd Street, Apt 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Large, bright, two bedroom apartment in the heart of Midtown. This newly renovated apartment offers vaulted ceiling in open kitchen/living room with granite counters, all appliances including washer/dryer in unit. Central air and security system are standard. Big bedrooms with ample closet space and tiled shower. Large, private patio/yard along with off street parking.



Broad Street Market is around the corner. Riverfront Park is a half block. Easy walk to downtown.



Lease term is one year. Tenant responsible for electric and a flat $30/mo for sewer/water/trash. Application fee is $30/pp. Cat permitted. NO DOGS.