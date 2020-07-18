All apartments in Harrisburg
Last updated July 2 2020 at 5:20 PM

1200 North 2nd Street, Apt 3

1200 North 2nd Street · (717) 839-5269
Location

1200 North 2nd Street, Harrisburg, PA 17102

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,425

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Large, bright, two bedroom apartment in the heart of Midtown. This newly renovated apartment offers vaulted ceiling in open kitchen/living room with granite counters, all appliances including washer/dryer in unit. Central air and security system are standard. Big bedrooms with ample closet space and tiled shower. Large, private patio/yard along with off street parking.

Broad Street Market is around the corner. Riverfront Park is a half block. Easy walk to downtown.

Lease term is one year. Tenant responsible for electric and a flat $30/mo for sewer/water/trash. Application fee is $30/pp. Cat permitted. NO DOGS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 North 2nd Street, Apt 3 have any available units?
1200 North 2nd Street, Apt 3 has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Harrisburg, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Harrisburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 North 2nd Street, Apt 3 have?
Some of 1200 North 2nd Street, Apt 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 North 2nd Street, Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1200 North 2nd Street, Apt 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 North 2nd Street, Apt 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 North 2nd Street, Apt 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1200 North 2nd Street, Apt 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1200 North 2nd Street, Apt 3 offers parking.
Does 1200 North 2nd Street, Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 North 2nd Street, Apt 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 North 2nd Street, Apt 3 have a pool?
No, 1200 North 2nd Street, Apt 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1200 North 2nd Street, Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 1200 North 2nd Street, Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 North 2nd Street, Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 North 2nd Street, Apt 3 has units with dishwashers.
