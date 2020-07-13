All apartments in Harleysville
Find more places like Montgomery Woods Townhomes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harleysville, PA
/
Montgomery Woods Townhomes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

Montgomery Woods Townhomes

4 Montgomery Dr · (267) 202-4438
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Harleysville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4 Montgomery Dr, Harleysville, PA 19438

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 184 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 092 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 192 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 159 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 174 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 111 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1080 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Montgomery Woods Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
furnished
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
Experience living life in a relaxed country setting, surrounded by beautifully aged trees and open skies. Montgomery Woods features beautifully designed one and two bedroom townhomes with fully equipped kitchens, generous closet space, and your own washer and dryer. Our private patios offer the perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee or unwind at the end of a busy day. Situated on beautifully manicured grounds, nearby paths provide a scenic course through the community, perfect for a walk, run or bike ride. Other highlights of the property include a sparkling swimming pool, playground, and outdoor fitness center. Our fabulous location offers quick access to shopping, casual and fine dining and many major employers. Are you an employee at Harleysville Insurance? Ask about our Preferred Employer accommodations! Exceptional services at Montgomery Woods include a professional management team that is on-site seven days a week to assist our residents. Take comfort knowing that our maint

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-16months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: $500 - 1 month rent (Depending on credit)
Move-in Fees: $50 Amenity Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Street Parking: 2 spaces included with lease; Surface Lot: $25/month (Reserved space).
Storage Details:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Montgomery Woods Townhomes have any available units?
Montgomery Woods Townhomes has 11 units available starting at $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Montgomery Woods Townhomes have?
Some of Montgomery Woods Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Montgomery Woods Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Montgomery Woods Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Montgomery Woods Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Montgomery Woods Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Montgomery Woods Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Montgomery Woods Townhomes offers parking.
Does Montgomery Woods Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Montgomery Woods Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Montgomery Woods Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Montgomery Woods Townhomes has a pool.
Does Montgomery Woods Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Montgomery Woods Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Montgomery Woods Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Montgomery Woods Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Montgomery Woods Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Montgomery Woods Townhomes has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Montgomery Woods Townhomes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Village Square
422 Main St
Harleysville, PA 19438

Similar Pages

Harleysville 1 BedroomsHarleysville 2 Bedrooms
Harleysville Apartments with GymHarleysville Apartments with Pool
Harleysville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAEaston, PACamden, NJChester, PAHorsham, PA
Willow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PARoyersford, PAJenkintown, PAGlenside, PADowningtown, PAMalvern, PAPalmyra, NJProspect Park, PA
Blue Bell, PAYeadon, PAEmmaus, PAMedia, PABoothwyn, PAMacungie, PAFeasterville, PAPerkasie, PAAudubon, PAHatfield, PANorth Wales, PAWyncote, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity