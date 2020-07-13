Montgomery Woods Townhomes

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator furnished bathtub oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park gym playground pool cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance

Experience living life in a relaxed country setting, surrounded by beautifully aged trees and open skies. Montgomery Woods features beautifully designed one and two bedroom townhomes with fully equipped kitchens, generous closet space, and your own washer and dryer. Our private patios offer the perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee or unwind at the end of a busy day. Situated on beautifully manicured grounds, nearby paths provide a scenic course through the community, perfect for a walk, run or bike ride. Other highlights of the property include a sparkling swimming pool, playground, and outdoor fitness center. Our fabulous location offers quick access to shopping, casual and fine dining and many major employers. Are you an employee at Harleysville Insurance? Ask about our Preferred Employer accommodations! Exceptional services at Montgomery Woods include a professional management team that is on-site seven days a week to assist our residents. Take comfort knowing that our maint