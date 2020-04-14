Sign Up
Last updated April 14 2020 at 9:31 PM
30 E MADISON STREET
30 E Madison St
·
(717) 267-0011
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
30 E Madison St, Greencastle, PA 17225
Price and availability
Amenities
w/d hookup
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2nd and 3rd floor two bedroom one bath apartment located in downtown Greencastle. Off street and on street parking. Tenant pays all utilities. Laundry hook up. No smoking and no pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 30 E MADISON STREET have any available units?
30 E MADISON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Greencastle, PA
.
Is 30 E MADISON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
30 E MADISON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 E MADISON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 30 E MADISON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Greencastle
.
Does 30 E MADISON STREET offer parking?
No, 30 E MADISON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 30 E MADISON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 E MADISON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 E MADISON STREET have a pool?
No, 30 E MADISON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 30 E MADISON STREET have accessible units?
No, 30 E MADISON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 30 E MADISON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 E MADISON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 E MADISON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 E MADISON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
