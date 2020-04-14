All apartments in Greencastle
30 E MADISON STREET.
30 E MADISON STREET

30 E Madison St · (717) 267-0011
Location

30 E Madison St, Greencastle, PA 17225

Price and availability

Amenities

2nd and 3rd floor two bedroom one bath apartment located in downtown Greencastle. Off street and on street parking. Tenant pays all utilities. Laundry hook up. No smoking and no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 30 E MADISON STREET have any available units?
30 E MADISON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greencastle, PA.
Is 30 E MADISON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
30 E MADISON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 E MADISON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 30 E MADISON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greencastle.
Does 30 E MADISON STREET offer parking?
No, 30 E MADISON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 30 E MADISON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 E MADISON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 E MADISON STREET have a pool?
No, 30 E MADISON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 30 E MADISON STREET have accessible units?
No, 30 E MADISON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 30 E MADISON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 E MADISON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 E MADISON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 E MADISON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

