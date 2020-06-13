147 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Glassport, PA

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Glassport that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
908 Vermont Ave
908 Vermont Avenue, Glassport, PA
3 Bedrooms
$725
Spacious 3 bedroom house - Freshly renovated -3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms -Nice area and neighbors -Spacious rooms with natural lighting -Newer paint and carpet -Very close to shopping and food *All pets welcome *No Section 8 * Thank
Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
Clairton
24 Units Available
Heritage Hills
1250 Village Green Dr, Jefferson Hills, PA
2 Bedrooms
$810
1045 sqft
Leave the city behind and come home to our Apartment Excellence Award winning community.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Munhall
11 Units Available
The Waterfront
611 East Waterfront Drive, Munhall, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,139
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,183
1515 sqft
Waterfront location with beautiful views and access to the Waterfront shopping districts. Spacious floor plans, washer/dryer in unit and luxurious finishes like crown molding and high ceilings.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Clairton
1 Unit Available
810 Miller Avenue Unit 4
810 Miller Ave, Clairton, PA
1 Bedroom
$597
800 sqft
Updated 2 Bedroom Apartment! - Two bedroom, one bathroom apartment with off street parking! Grand wall to wall fireplace and bookshelf. New floors. Conveniently located near Clairton High School Stadium and on the bus-line.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
McKeesport - White Oak
1 Unit Available
1733 Evans Ave
1733 Evans Street, McKeesport, PA
2 Bedrooms
$650
Freshly Painted Two Bedroom Home - Cozy two bedroom home in McKeesport. Recently renovated with new paint and heating system! The covered back porch opens up into a beautiful shaded yard. Large living room with mantle.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Clairton
1 Unit Available
810 Miller Avenue Unit 2
810 Miller Avenue, Clairton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$597
800 sqft
Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment - Two bedroom, one bathroom apartment with off street parking! Conveniently located near Clairton High School Stadium and on the bus-line.

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Pleasant Hills
1 Unit Available
137 Melvin Drive
137 Melvin Drive, West Mifflin, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1368 sqft
***IMPORTANT NOTICE #1: Anyone asking you to exchange money for keys without signing and reviewing a lease or undergoing an application process is a SCAM ARTIST. If you see this property posted for a cheaper price anywhere, please flag that ad.

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
2639 Homestead Duquense Road
2639 Homestead Duquesne Road, West Mifflin, PA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1234 sqft
***PLEASE READ THE FULL AD, thank you!*** Available June 5th, 2020. This property is not eligible for Section 8. Virtual Tour: https://ths.li/uM2PAj Lawn and Shrubbery care included will be maintained the landlord.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Pleasant Hills
1 Unit Available
100 Garden Gate Dr
100 Garden Drive, Pleasant Hills, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
The Atwood located in the Pleasant Hills section of Pittsburgh, PA offers residents a location that is less than 10 miles from downtown Pittsburgh.
Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
Shadyside
13 Units Available
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,504
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,704
1264 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
Last updated June 13 at 06:35pm
38 Units Available
The Flats at Fox Hill
1120 Fox Hill Dr, Monroeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$735
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1233 sqft
Welcome home to The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments, located in Monroeville, Pennsylvania! The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments offers relaxing and inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with many great amenities including a refreshing
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
East Liberty
12 Units Available
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,537
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly homes with keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a fitness center, 24/7 maintenance, and covered parking. Located in the revamped East Liberty neighborhood.
Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
Baldwin
49 Units Available
The Alden South Hills
5492 Youngridge Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$605
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
721 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site fitness center, garage parking and a swimming pool. Upgraded apartments are available. Units feature black appliances and spacious layouts. Leland Park and Curry Hollow Center are both nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Park Place of South Park
1700 Patrick Pl, South Park Township, PA
1 Bedroom
$810
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1200 sqft
Close to South Park Game Preserve. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans featuring open living-dining space, ample storage and fully equipped kitchens. Tenants' amenities include a swimming pool, laundry and covered picnic area.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Whitehall
26 Units Available
Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,200
1053 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1015 sqft
Minutes to downtown Pittsburgh. Fully equipped kitchen with generous counter space in every home. Community offers a library, fitness center and heated pool. On-site Port Authority Metro stop. Free shuttle to Caste Village shops.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
East Liberty
11 Units Available
Coda on Centre
5765 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,670
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1077 sqft
At the crossroads of East Liberty and Shadyside rises Coda on Centre.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
1500 Eagle Ridge Dr, Monroeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1003 sqft
Spacious apartments with cathedral ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and oversized wood decks or patios in a private wooded setting convenient to I-376. Property offers two lighted tennis courts and twin heated swimming pools with a waterfall.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Shadyside
20 Units Available
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,370
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1118 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
East Liberty
4 Units Available
The Penn at Walnut on Highland
111 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,413
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1278 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit washers, private balconies, and gourmet kitchens. Residents have access to a fully equipped fitness center, bike storage, and a business center, among other amenities. Located in East Liberty.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Squirrel Hill South
11 Units Available
Gateway at Summerset
1876 Parkview Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,566
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1155 sqft
At The Gateway at Summerset you can escape the hustle and bustle of the city without ever leaving Pittsburgh.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Shadyside
9 Units Available
Bakery Living Blue
6454 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,370
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
996 sqft
Stone's throw from Bakery Square, these homes feature in-unit laundry, keyless entry, and gourmet kitchens, among other modern amenities. Common amenities include a business center and bike storage.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Squirrel Hill South
9 Units Available
Walnut Towers at Frick Park
7070 Forward Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1068 sqft
Near Frick Park and public transportation. This community is also minutes from the university. On-site amenities include a fitness center, lounge area, and a pet-friendly space. Short-term leasing available. Non-smoking community.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Shadyside
1 Unit Available
Bellefonte Street Apartments
5500 Elmer St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
803 sqft
Near upscale retail shops and trendy restaurant. A short distance from Squirrel Hill and the downtown area. Each community has 24-hour maintenance. All non-smoking buildings. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Squirrel Hill South
1 Unit Available
Forbes Terrace
5703 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,813
1605 sqft
Residents enjoy a beautiful courtyard, on-site parking and gorgeous landscaping at this community. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer in-unit laundry and smoke-free living. Property is near Squirrel Hill's shopping district and the Carnegie Library.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Glassport, PA

Finding an apartment in Glassport that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

