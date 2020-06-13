Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

151 Apartments for rent in Glassport, PA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
943 Cypress Way
943 Cypress Way, Glassport, PA
3 Bedrooms
$775
Available 08/15/20 3 BR House/Rent - Glassport- Avail August 15 - Property Id: 126191 This three bedroom side by side duplex house features an abundance of natural light, wall to wall carpet, three bedrooms, living room, fully equipped kitchen with
Results within 1 mile of Glassport

McKeesport - White Oak
1 Unit Available
437 Pacific Street
437 Pacific Street, McKeesport, PA
2 Bedrooms
$625
889 sqft
Two Bedroom Duplex on Quiet Street - This beautiful two bedroom house in McKeesport features a large living room with decorative mantle that brings a sense of old time charm to this modern apartment.
Results within 5 miles of Glassport
Munhall
11 Units Available
The Waterfront
611 East Waterfront Drive, Munhall, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,124
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,183
1515 sqft
Waterfront location with beautiful views and access to the Waterfront shopping districts. Spacious floor plans, washer/dryer in unit and luxurious finishes like crown molding and high ceilings.
Clairton
24 Units Available
Heritage Hills
1250 Village Green Dr, Jefferson Hills, PA
2 Bedrooms
$810
1045 sqft
Leave the city behind and come home to our Apartment Excellence Award winning community.

McKeesport - White Oak
1 Unit Available
1315 Patterson Ave
1315 Patterson Street, McKeesport, PA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1482 sqft
Large Renovated Three Bedroom Home - This three bedroom home recently received some modern upgrades including new paint and brand new refrigerator and stove. The home is extremely spacious, every room is large.

McKeesport - White Oak
1 Unit Available
2303 Carson Street
2303 Carson Street, McKeesport, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
Great 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom in McKeesport- Garage and Yard! - This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house comes fully equipped with a washer and dryer, fridge and gas range. There is a good sized basement as well as an integral garage.

McKeesport - White Oak
1 Unit Available
1733 Evans Ave
1733 Evans Street, McKeesport, PA
2 Bedrooms
$650
Freshly Painted Two Bedroom Home - Cozy two bedroom home in McKeesport. Recently renovated with new paint and heating system! The covered back porch opens up into a beautiful shaded yard. Large living room with mantle.

Pleasant Hills
1 Unit Available
137 Melvin Drive
137 Melvin Drive, West Mifflin, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1368 sqft
***IMPORTANT NOTICE #1: Anyone asking you to exchange money for keys without signing and reviewing a lease or undergoing an application process is a SCAM ARTIST. If you see this property posted for a cheaper price anywhere, please flag that ad.

1 Unit Available
2639 Homestead Duquense Road
2639 Homestead Duquesne Road, West Mifflin, PA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1234 sqft
***PLEASE READ THE FULL AD, thank you!*** Available June 5th, 2020. This property is not eligible for Section 8. Virtual Tour: https://ths.li/uM2PAj Lawn and Shrubbery care included will be maintained the landlord.

Munhall
1 Unit Available
302 W Virginia Ave
302 West Virginia Avenue, Munhall, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
This unit is available for Flexible move in between March 15 to April 15, 2020 The property is currently under renovations, please excuse the pictures. All appliances including washer & dryer are provided.

Pleasant Hills
1 Unit Available
100 Garden Gate Dr
100 Garden Drive, Pleasant Hills, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
The Atwood located in the Pleasant Hills section of Pittsburgh, PA offers residents a location that is less than 10 miles from downtown Pittsburgh.
Results within 10 miles of Glassport
Shadyside
13 Units Available
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,504
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,704
1264 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
31 Units Available
Lindenbrooke
600 Royal Dr, South Park Township, PA
1 Bedroom
$760
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
822 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
953 sqft
With manicured lawns and carefully planned landscaping to greet you, expect something extraordinary at our Apartment Excellence and Best of the Best award winning community. Here, you'll find city conveniences with the serenity of country living.
8 Units Available
The Docks
501 Riverfront Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,688
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,332
1405 sqft
Fantastic views of the Allegheny River. Within walking distance to area restaurants and near Route 28. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, garage, and playground. Courtyard area.
36 Units Available
Chroma Apartments
1360 Martha Street, Highlands Ranch, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,478
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
1138 sqft
Illuminate your life at Chroma Apartments in Highlands Ranch, where modern spaces complement a full spectrum of amenities for active lifestyles.
East Liberty
11 Units Available
Coda on Centre
5765 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,680
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1077 sqft
At the crossroads of East Liberty and Shadyside rises Coda on Centre.
Whitehall
25 Units Available
Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,205
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1015 sqft
Minutes to downtown Pittsburgh. Fully equipped kitchen with generous counter space in every home. Community offers a library, fitness center and heated pool. On-site Port Authority Metro stop. Free shuttle to Caste Village shops.
9 Units Available
Park Place of South Park
1700 Patrick Pl, South Park Township, PA
1 Bedroom
$815
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1200 sqft
Close to South Park Game Preserve. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans featuring open living-dining space, ample storage and fully equipped kitchens. Tenants' amenities include a swimming pool, laundry and covered picnic area.
9 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
1500 Eagle Ridge Dr, Monroeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1003 sqft
Spacious apartments with cathedral ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and oversized wood decks or patios in a private wooded setting convenient to I-376. Property offers two lighted tennis courts and twin heated swimming pools with a waterfall.
Shadyside
20 Units Available
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,370
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1118 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
East Liberty
4 Units Available
The Penn at Walnut on Highland
111 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,413
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,458
1278 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit washers, private balconies, and gourmet kitchens. Residents have access to a fully equipped fitness center, bike storage, and a business center, among other amenities. Located in East Liberty.
Shadyside
10 Units Available
Shadyside Commons
401 Amberson Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1009 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in a historic downtown building near Carnegie Mellon, the University of Pittsburgh and great city parks. Air-conditioned units with lofts, ceiling fans and oversized closets.
Southside Flats
5 Units Available
Hot Metal Flats
2900 Sidney St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,347
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,617
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,092
1157 sqft
A pet-friendly community with an outdoor lounge, bicycle storage, and a heated sundeck for residents. Homes feature private balconies and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Squirrel Hill South
11 Units Available
Gateway at Summerset
1876 Parkview Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,563
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1155 sqft
At The Gateway at Summerset you can escape the hustle and bustle of the city without ever leaving Pittsburgh.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Glassport, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Glassport renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

