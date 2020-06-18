913 OLD SCALP AVENUE, #263

Amenities

Move right into this 1st floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, fully furnished apartment! Kitchen comes equipped with fridge, range, dishwasher, microwave, cook ware, and dishes. Living room offers ample seating, flat screen TV, and coffee tables. Dining area with table and chairs. Bedroom offers a queen sized bed, night stand, and dresser. Rent is $1095 per month and includes utilities! This is a NO PET/NON SMOKING unit. On-site pay laundry for tenant use. Short-term monthly rental. Security deposit, credit & criminal check required. Call to Tour!