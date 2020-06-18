903 OLD SCALP AVENUE, #249

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Move right into this 2 story, 3 bedroom, 1 bath, fully furnished unit! Kitchen comes equipped with fridge, range, microwave, dishwasher, cook ware, and dishes. Living room offers ample seating, flat screen TV, and coffee tables. Dining area with table and chairs. All 3 bedrooms offer a queen sized bed, night stand, and dresser. Rent is $1495 per month and includes utilities! This is a NO PET/NON SMOKING unit. On-site pay laundry for tenant use. Short-term monthly rental. Security deposit, credit & criminal check required. Call today!