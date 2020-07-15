Apartment List
108 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Franklin Park, PA

Finding an apartment in Franklin Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2001 Connecticut Lane
2001 Connecticut Lane, Franklin Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2300 sqft
2001 Connecticut Lane Available 09/01/20 Stunning 4 bedroom 3.
Results within 1 mile of Franklin Park
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 06:17 PM
4 Units Available
Sherbrook Apartments
100 Sherbrook Court, Bradford Woods, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$892
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
864 sqft
Sherbrook invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Sherbrook provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Wexford.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9415 Orchard
9415 Orchard Road, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Your own little oasis on just under an acre- but right in McCandless! This updated 2-bedroom ranch has a car port for covered parking, plus plenty of additional parking space. Inside, the front living room has lots of natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Franklin Park
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
20 Units Available
Christopher Wren Apartments
501 Christopher Wren Dr, Bradford Woods, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,327
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Perry Highway and Bradford Woods Elementary School. Modern apartment homes with stainless steel range, refrigerator and microwave. Community has a pool, a courtyard, a fire pit and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 06:40 PM
6 Units Available
Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1107 sqft
Relax on the rooftop terrace and sundeck, get fit in the exclusive fitness center, or just settle in to the comfort of stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and in-suite laundry.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
4 Units Available
Avalon
The Avalon Apartment Homes
841 California Ave, Avalon, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1134 sqft
Your new home awaits at The Avalon Apartments! Our beautiful, award-winning high-rise building with spectacular city views is nestled in a cozy suburb, just minutes away from downtown Pittsburgh, shopping, parks, and much more! Our community

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
131 York Dr
131 York Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1144 sqft
131 York Dr Available 09/04/20 Beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Available in Ross Township!! - Available: SEPT 4th! Description: This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is brimming with amenities for even the pickiest renters.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
McKees Rocks
111 Ella St Unit 1
111 Ella Street, McKees Rocks, PA
3 Bedrooms
$750
Spacious yet cozy 3BR/1 Bath first-floor apartment in McKees Rocks! Property Highlights: - Eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space - Mix of hardwood and carpet throughout - Beautiful, fenced in private courtyard - Garage for one car included -

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
810 Broadway Avenue
810 Broadway Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$975
Check out this SPACIOUS 3 bedroom one bathroom apartment in Stowe Township Business District! This apartment was recently renovated with new appliances and bathroom HIGHLIGHTS - Hardwood floors throughout this spacious second floor unit giving it

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5518 Jane St
5518 Jane Street, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
LOCATION! Immediate occupancy! Spacious 3 bedroom/1 full bath! Neat, clean, fresh paint, new carpeting, new flooring entry & kitchen, original hardwood flooring * spacious eat-in kitchen equipped w/gas stove, refrigerator, plenty of cabinet &

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Brighton Heights
1803 Davis Avenue Unit 1
1803 Davis Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Newly Renovated 3 Bed, 1 Bath Apartment! Convenient to Downtown, CCAC, The Rivers Casino, Allegheny General Hospital, Brighton Heights Park, Phipps Conservatory.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Emsworth
360 Plummer Ave
360 Plumer Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Ready for occupancy early August.

1 of 17

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
216 Castle Creek Dr
216 Castle Creek Drive, Seven Fields, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Pictures not updated with NEW Paint !! 2 BR, 2.5 bath town home in desirable Seven Fields. The covered front porch greets guests as they enter into the generously sized family room. The spacious FR leads to the bright eat-in kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
779 Norwegian Spruce
779 Norwegian Spruce Drive, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Great end-unit townhome in Adams Township- available for a lease to start end of July 2020. Virtual walkthrough available! Enter from the one-car garage right into the first floor.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
123 Cemetery Ln
123 Cemetery Lane, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$975
READY FOR OCCUPANCY FIRST WEEK JULY! TENANT OCCUPIED. Unique, all brick, 4 bedroom (top half of duplex). Just off Perry Highway & I79, close to downtown, shopping, eateries, entertainment! Covered front porch.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
10023 Beauty Dr
10023 Beauty Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY FIRST WEEK JULY. Wow! Charm and character abound in this Sears Craftsman-style home overlooking North Park! 3 bedrooms and one full bathroom! Hardwood flooring throughout this wonderful home.

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
173 6th Avenue
173 6th Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
173 6th Avenue Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom House With Central Air and Fenced in Yard! - Beautiful cape code style home situated in a great neighborhood! Conveniently located near Mcknight Rd, Ross Park Mall, and North Hills School.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
3457 Evergreen Road, APT 103
3457 Evergreen Road, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
650 sqft
Special: First month's rent is free when you sign a lease for 24 months! Renovated one-bedroom apartment in a quiet building. The apartment is very spacious with a nice size living room with a large window for natural light.

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellevue
202 Gilliland Ave
202 Gilliland Avenue, Bellevue, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
4 BR/ 1 Bath townhome located in Bellevue, PA.

1 of 24

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
322 Osona Lane
322 Osana Lane, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2084 sqft
Luxurious Model home for rent in Venango trails. This is the ACTUAL unit that was used as Schubert model home by heartlandhomes in very desirable Venango trails. 3 bed and 2.5 bath, Five year young with all the upgrades.
Results within 10 miles of Franklin Park
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
27 Units Available
Banksville
Crane Village Apartments
651 Oaklynn Ct, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1028 sqft
Country-like setting with controlled access and pet run area. Units feature kitchens with disposals, wall-to-wall carpeting and individual climate control. Close to I-279 and central Pittsburgh.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
60 Units Available
Moon Grove Apartments
916 Beaver Grade Rd, Carnot-Moon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
938 sqft
Moon Grove Apartments in Moon Township, Pennsylvania Welcome home to Moon Grove Apartments (formerly known as The Polo Club)! Our community offers newly-renovated one and two bedroom apartments, featuring wood-style flooring, granite countertops,
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
4 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Venue
625 Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$2,835
1890 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Venue in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
46 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Pennsylvanian
1100 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,007
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,134
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1125 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from Penn Station and the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Apartments feature amenities like hardwood floors, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Luxury community includes parking, valet service and gym.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Franklin Park, PA

Finding an apartment in Franklin Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

