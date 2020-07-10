242 MINNICH ROAD

Two bedroom end-unit ranch style townhouse includes all appliances, attached sunroom, unfinished basement, attached 1 car garage. Tenants pay all utilities. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, and additional fees apply. Max one pet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
