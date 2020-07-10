All apartments in Franklin County
Franklin County, PA
242 MINNICH ROAD
Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:40 PM

242 MINNICH ROAD

242 Minnich Road · No Longer Available
Location

242 Minnich Road, Franklin County, PA 17201

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Two bedroom end-unit ranch style townhouse includes all appliances, attached sunroom, unfinished basement, attached 1 car garage. Tenants pay all utilities. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, and additional fees apply. Max one pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 MINNICH ROAD have any available units?
242 MINNICH ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin County, PA.
Is 242 MINNICH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
242 MINNICH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 MINNICH ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 242 MINNICH ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 242 MINNICH ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 242 MINNICH ROAD offers parking.
Does 242 MINNICH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 242 MINNICH ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 MINNICH ROAD have a pool?
No, 242 MINNICH ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 242 MINNICH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 242 MINNICH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 242 MINNICH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 242 MINNICH ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 242 MINNICH ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 242 MINNICH ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
