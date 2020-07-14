1511 North Franklin Street, Franklin County, PA 17202
Amenities
w/d hookup
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Very Nice well maintained 3 bedroom rancher. Home has 1 and 1/2 baths, washer/dryer hookup and a main level family room. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Includes unfinished basement for storage. No Pets and No Smoking!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1511 FRANKLIN STREET have any available units?
1511 FRANKLIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin County, PA.
Is 1511 FRANKLIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1511 FRANKLIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.