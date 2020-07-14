All apartments in Franklin County
1511 FRANKLIN STREET
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

1511 FRANKLIN STREET

1511 North Franklin Street · No Longer Available
1511 North Franklin Street, Franklin County, PA 17202

w/d hookup
parking
w/d hookup
parking
Very Nice well maintained 3 bedroom rancher. Home has 1 and 1/2 baths, washer/dryer hookup and a main level family room. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Includes unfinished basement for storage. No Pets and No Smoking!!!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Does 1511 FRANKLIN STREET have any available units?
1511 FRANKLIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin County, PA.
Is 1511 FRANKLIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1511 FRANKLIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 FRANKLIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1511 FRANKLIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin County.
Does 1511 FRANKLIN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1511 FRANKLIN STREET offers parking.
Does 1511 FRANKLIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1511 FRANKLIN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 FRANKLIN STREET have a pool?
No, 1511 FRANKLIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1511 FRANKLIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1511 FRANKLIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 FRANKLIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1511 FRANKLIN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1511 FRANKLIN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1511 FRANKLIN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
