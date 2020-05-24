All apartments in Flourtown
Flourtown, PA
1300 BETHLEHEM PIKE
Last updated May 24 2020 at 4:02 AM

1300 BETHLEHEM PIKE

1300 Bethlehem Pike · (215) 247-5000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1300 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, PA 19031
Flourtown

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 33 · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 812 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Newer built custom and chic 2 bedroom/2 bathroom luxury apartment living offered by Builder Samuel Blake & the Blake Development Corp. Located in desirable Flourtown, Springfield Township, Montgomery County and stone~s throw from Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia. The building interior has a modern feel with an industrial aura peppered with reclaimed wood, magnificent hardwood floors throughout, 10-foot ceilings, exposed rustic beam design, high baseboards with corner round and sleek modern d~cor. Razzle dazzle your guests in the cooks kitchen with oversized granite peninsula, abundant cabinetry, white subway tile backsplash, stainless steel undermount sink, high-end fixtures and appliances including GE stainless steel five burner electric range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Open concept floor plan with living room area and dining area, laundry closet, large coat or pantry closet, and spacious hall bathroom with set-in tub and white ceramic subway tile surround. Two bedrooms with large walk-in closet~s offering upgraded closet organization systems. Master bedroom has private bathroom with over-sized stall shower and custom vanity. Other features include recessed lighting and pendant lighting. The units are pristine and efficient with flowing floor plan, a glamorous feel and open sunny light from over-sized casement and slide windows. Location offers incredible ease of access to downtown Philadelphia, Route 309, Route 76, route 476, and more. Walk to stores, shops, restaurants, entertainment, and more. Minutes from Chestnut Hill, though without the wage tax. The building offers three Luxury residential living spaces on the third floor accessed via elevator service, and off street parking. Please call today to discuss, receive additional information and schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 BETHLEHEM PIKE have any available units?
1300 BETHLEHEM PIKE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1300 BETHLEHEM PIKE have?
Some of 1300 BETHLEHEM PIKE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 BETHLEHEM PIKE currently offering any rent specials?
1300 BETHLEHEM PIKE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 BETHLEHEM PIKE pet-friendly?
No, 1300 BETHLEHEM PIKE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flourtown.
Does 1300 BETHLEHEM PIKE offer parking?
Yes, 1300 BETHLEHEM PIKE does offer parking.
Does 1300 BETHLEHEM PIKE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1300 BETHLEHEM PIKE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 BETHLEHEM PIKE have a pool?
No, 1300 BETHLEHEM PIKE does not have a pool.
Does 1300 BETHLEHEM PIKE have accessible units?
No, 1300 BETHLEHEM PIKE does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 BETHLEHEM PIKE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 BETHLEHEM PIKE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1300 BETHLEHEM PIKE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1300 BETHLEHEM PIKE does not have units with air conditioning.
