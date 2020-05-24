1300 BETHLEHEM PIKE

Amenities

Newer built custom and chic 2 bedroom/2 bathroom luxury apartment living offered by Builder Samuel Blake & the Blake Development Corp. Located in desirable Flourtown, Springfield Township, Montgomery County and stone~s throw from Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia. The building interior has a modern feel with an industrial aura peppered with reclaimed wood, magnificent hardwood floors throughout, 10-foot ceilings, exposed rustic beam design, high baseboards with corner round and sleek modern d~cor. Razzle dazzle your guests in the cooks kitchen with oversized granite peninsula, abundant cabinetry, white subway tile backsplash, stainless steel undermount sink, high-end fixtures and appliances including GE stainless steel five burner electric range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Open concept floor plan with living room area and dining area, laundry closet, large coat or pantry closet, and spacious hall bathroom with set-in tub and white ceramic subway tile surround. Two bedrooms with large walk-in closet~s offering upgraded closet organization systems. Master bedroom has private bathroom with over-sized stall shower and custom vanity. Other features include recessed lighting and pendant lighting. The units are pristine and efficient with flowing floor plan, a glamorous feel and open sunny light from over-sized casement and slide windows. Location offers incredible ease of access to downtown Philadelphia, Route 309, Route 76, route 476, and more. Walk to stores, shops, restaurants, entertainment, and more. Minutes from Chestnut Hill, though without the wage tax. The building offers three Luxury residential living spaces on the third floor accessed via elevator service, and off street parking. Please call today to discuss, receive additional information and schedule a tour.