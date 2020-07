Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning oven Property Amenities accessible bocce court clubhouse courtyard elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool pool table putting green bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments e-payments online portal package receiving

Ideally located within commuting distance to downtown Pittsburgh, Rochester Village Apartments at Park Place will make you feel as if you have lived there all your life with the small town feel and open spaces. Rochester Village is a luxury apartment community showcasing one- and two-bedroom apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and neutral decor, creating a blank canvas for the designer inside of you. An in-home washer & dryer is included and each building is equipped with an elevator for convenience. All apartments offer either a one-car attached garage or garage parking space. We're happy to welcome your dogs and cats, as well!