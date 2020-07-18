All apartments in Fernway
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

516 Ten Point

516 10 Point Lane · (724) 776-2900
Location

516 10 Point Lane, Fernway, PA 16066

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available now- a 3-bedroom townhome in Cranberry Township! This property has just been freshly painted and new carpet installed. Easy access to Route 19, Route 228, I-79, and the turnpike! Main floor laundry room is located off the kitchen with washer and dryer hookups. Open space throughout the living and dining rooms, with a sliding door out to the back deck. Convenient half bath in the hallway! Upstairs are the master bedroom, 2 additional rooms, and full bath! The master has a nice closet and en-suite full bathroom. Downstairs is a storage space. The two-car garage walks out to the back grass space! Pet may be considered with an additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Ten Point have any available units?
516 Ten Point has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 516 Ten Point have?
Some of 516 Ten Point's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 Ten Point currently offering any rent specials?
516 Ten Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Ten Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 Ten Point is pet friendly.
Does 516 Ten Point offer parking?
Yes, 516 Ten Point offers parking.
Does 516 Ten Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 Ten Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Ten Point have a pool?
No, 516 Ten Point does not have a pool.
Does 516 Ten Point have accessible units?
No, 516 Ten Point does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Ten Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 Ten Point has units with dishwashers.
Does 516 Ten Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 516 Ten Point does not have units with air conditioning.
