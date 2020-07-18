516 Ten Point

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Available now- a 3-bedroom townhome in Cranberry Township! This property has just been freshly painted and new carpet installed. Easy access to Route 19, Route 228, I-79, and the turnpike! Main floor laundry room is located off the kitchen with washer and dryer hookups. Open space throughout the living and dining rooms, with a sliding door out to the back deck. Convenient half bath in the hallway! Upstairs are the master bedroom, 2 additional rooms, and full bath! The master has a nice closet and en-suite full bathroom. Downstairs is a storage space. The two-car garage walks out to the back grass space! Pet may be considered with an additional fee.