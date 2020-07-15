Huntingdon Brook

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool pet friendly courtyard guest parking sauna tennis court

A picturesque rental townhome community tucked away among wooded landscape in Feasterville-Trevose, Bucks County. Huntingdon Woods offers a variety of spacious two-story, two and three-bedroom town home floor plans. Each home features an individual entrance, washer and dryer, wood-burning fireplace, full-size dining room, fully equipped kitchen, and a private deck or patio. This quaint community appeals to those who appreciate the fine things and attention to detail while enjoying easy access to everyday conveniences.