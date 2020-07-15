All apartments in Feasterville
Huntingdon Brook

1815 Hennessy Drive · (833) 910-0702
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1815 Hennessy Drive, Feasterville, PA 18966

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Huntingdon Brook.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
pet friendly
courtyard
guest parking
sauna
tennis court
A picturesque rental townhome community tucked away among wooded landscape in Feasterville-Trevose, Bucks County. Huntingdon Woods offers a variety of spacious two-story, two and three-bedroom town home floor plans. Each home features an individual entrance, washer and dryer, wood-burning fireplace, full-size dining room, fully equipped kitchen, and a private deck or patio. This quaint community appeals to those who appreciate the fine things and attention to detail while enjoying easy access to everyday conveniences.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 100lbs
Parking Details: Attached garage, open lot. Other. Outdoor and Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Huntingdon Brook have any available units?
Huntingdon Brook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Feasterville, PA.
What amenities does Huntingdon Brook have?
Some of Huntingdon Brook's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Huntingdon Brook currently offering any rent specials?
Huntingdon Brook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Huntingdon Brook pet-friendly?
Yes, Huntingdon Brook is pet friendly.
Does Huntingdon Brook offer parking?
Yes, Huntingdon Brook offers parking.
Does Huntingdon Brook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Huntingdon Brook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Huntingdon Brook have a pool?
Yes, Huntingdon Brook has a pool.
Does Huntingdon Brook have accessible units?
No, Huntingdon Brook does not have accessible units.
Does Huntingdon Brook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Huntingdon Brook has units with dishwashers.
Does Huntingdon Brook have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Huntingdon Brook has units with air conditioning.
