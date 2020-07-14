All apartments in Feasterville
Feasterville, PA
Croftwood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:07 AM

Croftwood

400 E Street Rd · (385) 244-2351
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 E Street Rd, Feasterville, PA 19053

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 56 · Avail. now

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Croftwood.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
Croftwood Apartments is a great place to call home in desirable Feasterville, PA. Our community rests on beautifully landscaped grounds with a newly renovated swim center. The inside of your future home has spacious rooms while featuring Ultra-Modern kitchens, full ceramic tile baths, and built-in vanities. You will be sure to enjoy the oversized apartments and thriving, yet relaxing neighborhood. Our community has excellent management and maintenance whose goal is to diligently serve each resident in any way they can. Come visit Croftwood Apartments to see for yourself what sets us apart.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Trash
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: One month's rent
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Croftwood have any available units?
Croftwood has a unit available for $1,090 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Croftwood have?
Some of Croftwood's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Croftwood currently offering any rent specials?
Croftwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Croftwood pet-friendly?
No, Croftwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Feasterville.
Does Croftwood offer parking?
Yes, Croftwood offers parking.
Does Croftwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, Croftwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Croftwood have a pool?
Yes, Croftwood has a pool.
Does Croftwood have accessible units?
No, Croftwood does not have accessible units.
Does Croftwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Croftwood has units with dishwashers.
Does Croftwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Croftwood has units with air conditioning.
