Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments

Croftwood Apartments is a great place to call home in desirable Feasterville, PA. Our community rests on beautifully landscaped grounds with a newly renovated swim center. The inside of your future home has spacious rooms while featuring Ultra-Modern kitchens, full ceramic tile baths, and built-in vanities. You will be sure to enjoy the oversized apartments and thriving, yet relaxing neighborhood. Our community has excellent management and maintenance whose goal is to diligently serve each resident in any way they can. Come visit Croftwood Apartments to see for yourself what sets us apart.