2-story Townhouse. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath. $750 per month plus utilities. Newly carpeted floors upstairs, New vinyl plank flooring in living room. Quiet neighborhood setting. Electric heat. Large kitchen with dining area includes electric range, range hood and refrigerator, washer & dryer. Pet friendly on a case by case basis with additional deposit. All references will be checked and credit of 650 or more is required. No Unrelated Tenants Please. 12 Month Lease.

