Home
/
Fayette City, PA
/
149 Connellsville Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM
149 Connellsville Street
149 Connellsville Road
·
(724) 518-6564
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
149 Connellsville Road, Fayette City, PA 15438
Price and availability
4 Bedrooms
Unit 149 Connellsville Street · Avail. now
$950
Click to see floorplan
4 Bed · 2 Bath
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5832954)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 149 Connellsville Street have any available units?
149 Connellsville Street has a unit available for $950 per month.
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 149 Connellsville Street currently offering any rent specials?
149 Connellsville Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 Connellsville Street pet-friendly?
No, 149 Connellsville Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fayette City
.
Does 149 Connellsville Street offer parking?
No, 149 Connellsville Street does not offer parking.
Does 149 Connellsville Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 Connellsville Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 Connellsville Street have a pool?
No, 149 Connellsville Street does not have a pool.
Does 149 Connellsville Street have accessible units?
No, 149 Connellsville Street does not have accessible units.
Does 149 Connellsville Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 149 Connellsville Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 149 Connellsville Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 149 Connellsville Street does not have units with air conditioning.
