149 Connellsville Street.
Fayette City, PA
149 Connellsville Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

149 Connellsville Street

149 Connellsville Road · (724) 518-6564
Location

149 Connellsville Road, Fayette City, PA 15438

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 149 Connellsville Street · Avail. now

$950

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5832954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 149 Connellsville Street have any available units?
149 Connellsville Street has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 149 Connellsville Street currently offering any rent specials?
149 Connellsville Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 Connellsville Street pet-friendly?
No, 149 Connellsville Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayette City.
Does 149 Connellsville Street offer parking?
No, 149 Connellsville Street does not offer parking.
Does 149 Connellsville Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 Connellsville Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 Connellsville Street have a pool?
No, 149 Connellsville Street does not have a pool.
Does 149 Connellsville Street have accessible units?
No, 149 Connellsville Street does not have accessible units.
Does 149 Connellsville Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 149 Connellsville Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 149 Connellsville Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 149 Connellsville Street does not have units with air conditioning.

