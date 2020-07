Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters cats allowed 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court cats allowed parking gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill coffee bar hot tub internet access internet cafe sauna

Set on 47 rolling acres in the heart of beautiful Chester County, our apartments for rent in Exton, PA are conveniently located near West Chester, Malvern, Great Valley, Wayne, Paoli, and the Main Line. Thomas Meeting’s townhomes offer easy access to the area’s best employers, shopping centers, schools and universities, as well as the nearby historic areas of Valley Forge, Brandywine, and Chadds Ford. Please contact us for Virtual Touring options.