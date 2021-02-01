All apartments in Exton
Last updated February 1 2021 at 11:04 PM
Marchwood Apartment Homes

105 Coach Ln · (202) 410-5951
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

105 Coach Ln, Exton, PA 19341

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C026 · Avail. Mar 10

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Unit K004 · Avail. Apr 7

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit S025 · Avail. Feb 5

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

See 15+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit H123 · Avail. Mar 22

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit H141 · Avail. Mar 31

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit H214 · Avail. Apr 28

$1,585

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Marchwood Apartment Homes.

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
internet access
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome Home to Marchwood Apartment Homes, a distinctive rental community located in desirable Exton, PA, Chester County. Situated on 40 beautiful manicured acres, this community offers an amenity-packed lifestyle, along with a variety of home designs to fit your needs. Marchwood’s spacious one and two bedroom apartments include a fully equipped kitchen, abundance of closet space, an over-size balcony or patio, and wall to wall carpeting. Residents enjoy the community’s exclusive sparkling swimming pool, fitness center, outdoor tennis and basketball court, playground, and beautiful wifi clubhouse. Conveniently located near plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment at Exton’s Main Street and the Exton Mall, commuting is also easy from Marchwood. The Pennsylvania Turnpike, Route 100, and Route 30 are within minutes from the community. Professional on-site management and maintenance ensure peace of mind. Make Your Move Today to Marchwood Apartments!

Property Details

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Marchwood Apartment Homes have any available units?
Marchwood Apartment Homes has 31 units available starting at $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Marchwood Apartment Homes have?
Some of Marchwood Apartment Homes's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Marchwood Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Marchwood Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Marchwood Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Marchwood Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Marchwood Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Marchwood Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Marchwood Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Marchwood Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Marchwood Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Marchwood Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Marchwood Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Marchwood Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Marchwood Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
No, Marchwood Apartment Homes does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Marchwood Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Marchwood Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
