Amenities
Welcome Home to Marchwood Apartment Homes, a distinctive rental community located in desirable Exton, PA, Chester County. Situated on 40 beautiful manicured acres, this community offers an amenity-packed lifestyle, along with a variety of home designs to fit your needs. Marchwood’s spacious one and two bedroom apartments include a fully equipped kitchen, abundance of closet space, an over-size balcony or patio, and wall to wall carpeting. Residents enjoy the community’s exclusive sparkling swimming pool, fitness center, outdoor tennis and basketball court, playground, and beautiful wifi clubhouse. Conveniently located near plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment at Exton’s Main Street and the Exton Mall, commuting is also easy from Marchwood. The Pennsylvania Turnpike, Route 100, and Route 30 are within minutes from the community. Professional on-site management and maintenance ensure peace of mind. Make Your Move Today to Marchwood Apartments!