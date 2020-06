Amenities

Available 08/01/20 908 W 21st - Property Id: 122305



Three bedroom 2nd floor with natural woodwork. New carpet in living room and bed rooms. Large master bedroom with large closet. Ceiling fans in almost all the rooms. Large eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Basement with w/d hook ups, fenced back yard. Good credit a must, non smoking. Tenants pay for all their utilities as well as WSG. Pets welcome with additional pet deposit. Call to set up your appointment 814-440-8482.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122305

