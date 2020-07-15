221 Liberty Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Bayfront! Remodeled Single Family Home 3 bed 3 Full baths with 3rd Story bonus living space. - Beautifully Remodeled 3 bedroom, 3 baths with 3rd Story bonus living space.



Features include:

Lovely view of the bay from the end of the block

Brand new appliances in the updated kitchen

Brand new flooring throughout the first floor.

The Livingroom has updated old charm with the two large pocket doors that close off the front entry hall.

Radiant heat with different heat zones for each floor.

Screened in back patio.

3rd story features 2 finished bonus rooms and a finished bathroom.

The basement features a large unfinished bathroom with laundry hookups and two rooms for extra storage.

Off-street parking for 1 vehicle



Small Dog may be allowed

No Smoking



Tenant is responsible for Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash, Lawn care(weeding of flower beds and mowing of Grass), and Snow/ice removal from walkways, driveway, and sidewalks.



***LEASE TERMS***



RENT: $1200

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1200



Application Fee: $35 per adult, credit check, and background checks.

First months rent, security deposit,& proof of renters insurance and change over of utilities are required before the move-in date



Marketed by:

Agresti Real Estate

814-459-9400 EXT: 238

www.tryagresti.com



No Cats Allowed



