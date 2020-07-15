All apartments in Erie
Location

221 Liberty Street, Erie, PA 16507
West Bayfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 221 Liberty Street · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1446 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Bayfront! Remodeled Single Family Home 3 bed 3 Full baths with 3rd Story bonus living space. - Beautifully Remodeled 3 bedroom, 3 baths with 3rd Story bonus living space.

Features include:
Lovely view of the bay from the end of the block
Brand new appliances in the updated kitchen
Brand new flooring throughout the first floor.
The Livingroom has updated old charm with the two large pocket doors that close off the front entry hall.
Radiant heat with different heat zones for each floor.
Screened in back patio.
3rd story features 2 finished bonus rooms and a finished bathroom.
The basement features a large unfinished bathroom with laundry hookups and two rooms for extra storage.
Off-street parking for 1 vehicle

Small Dog may be allowed
No Smoking

Tenant is responsible for Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash, Lawn care(weeding of flower beds and mowing of Grass), and Snow/ice removal from walkways, driveway, and sidewalks.

***LEASE TERMS***

RENT: $1200
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1200

Application Fee: $35 per adult, credit check, and background checks.
First months rent, security deposit,& proof of renters insurance and change over of utilities are required before the move-in date

Marketed by:
Agresti Real Estate
814-459-9400 EXT: 238
www.tryagresti.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5587151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

