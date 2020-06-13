1021 W 31st St

Amenities
Beautiful Fully Updated 3 Bedroom Home For Rent in Quiet Neighborhood! - FEATURES:
Completely Updated 3 Bedroom Home!
3 Bedrooms
Fully Updated Kitchen
Dining Room
Living Room
1 Bath
Central AC
Fenced in Back Yard
Shed
Off Street Parking
LEASE TERMS:
$1,200/Rent
$1,200/Security Deposit
1 Year Lease Term
Tenant is responsible for paying Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash
Tenant is responsible for Lawn Care, Snow/Ice Removal.
Application Fee - $35 per adult
Credit and Criminal Background Checks performed
NO Pets
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4005995)