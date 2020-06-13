All apartments in Erie
Find more places like 1021 W 31st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Erie, PA
/
1021 W 31st St
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1021 W 31st St

1021 West 31st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Erie
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1021 West 31st Street, Erie, PA 16508

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Fully Updated 3 Bedroom Home For Rent in Quiet Neighborhood! - FEATURES:

Completely Updated 3 Bedroom Home!
3 Bedrooms
Fully Updated Kitchen
Dining Room
Living Room
1 Bath
Central AC
Fenced in Back Yard
Shed
Off Street Parking

LEASE TERMS:

$1,200/Rent
$1,200/Security Deposit
1 Year Lease Term
Tenant is responsible for paying Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash
Tenant is responsible for Lawn Care, Snow/Ice Removal.
Application Fee - $35 per adult
Credit and Criminal Background Checks performed
NO Pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4005995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 W 31st St have any available units?
1021 W 31st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, PA.
How much is rent in Erie, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Erie Rent Report.
Is 1021 W 31st St currently offering any rent specials?
1021 W 31st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 W 31st St pet-friendly?
No, 1021 W 31st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Erie.
Does 1021 W 31st St offer parking?
Yes, 1021 W 31st St does offer parking.
Does 1021 W 31st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 W 31st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 W 31st St have a pool?
No, 1021 W 31st St does not have a pool.
Does 1021 W 31st St have accessible units?
No, 1021 W 31st St does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 W 31st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1021 W 31st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1021 W 31st St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1021 W 31st St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Erie 3 BedroomsErie Apartments with Balcony
Erie Apartments with Parking