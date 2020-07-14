Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Erie County
Find more places like 2428 Powell Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Erie County, PA
/
2428 Powell Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2428 Powell Avenue
2428 Powell Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2428 Powell Ave, Erie County, PA 16506
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths, located in Millcreek Township.
THE ASBURY - Beautiful townhome in Millcreek school district
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2428 Powell Avenue have any available units?
2428 Powell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Erie County, PA
.
What amenities does 2428 Powell Avenue have?
Some of 2428 Powell Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2428 Powell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2428 Powell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2428 Powell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2428 Powell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Erie County
.
Does 2428 Powell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2428 Powell Avenue offers parking.
Does 2428 Powell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2428 Powell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2428 Powell Avenue have a pool?
No, 2428 Powell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2428 Powell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2428 Powell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2428 Powell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2428 Powell Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2428 Powell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2428 Powell Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Painesville, OH
Niles, OH
Erie, PA
Girard, OH
Youngstown, OH
Warren, OH
Apartments Near Colleges
Lake Erie College