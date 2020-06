Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Very Large 3 Bedroom Home Available for Rent in EMMAUS! - This 2nd floor rental property has just been completely renovated! This expansive apartment has a large eat-in kitchen, full bathroom, rear rooftop deck, family room and bedroom! On the 3rd floor are two additional bedrooms. This property has custom closets and built in's for lots of storage!



Downtown Emmaus is one block away and this location is less than 10 minutes from Route 78.



This is a Non Smoking rental and we're eager to consider applicants with verifiable income and a minimum credit score of 625



