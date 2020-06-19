1206 N 7TH ST Unit 1D

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access new construction

Available 07/01/20 Located in the Old Kensington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! Recently finished in Fall 2017, this incredible new construction is complete with top-of-the-line finishes throughout. Each unit has outdoor space and is pet friendly. Be one of the first to live in this amazing new building! This massive bi-level two bedroom includes a large separated living area, luxury kitchen with island, big bedrooms, and direct access to two outdoor spaces. Included are top of the line finishes with Nest thermostat and stainless steel appliances package. This 2 bed 2.5 bath rental is available starting 2020-07-01. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.



(RLNE5714519)