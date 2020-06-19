All apartments in Emmaus
1206 N 7TH ST Unit 1D
1206 N 7TH ST Unit 1D

1206 North 7th Street · (267) 797-2175
Location

1206 North 7th Street, Emmaus, PA 18049
Emmaus

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1775 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,775

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
new construction
Available 07/01/20 Located in the Old Kensington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! Recently finished in Fall 2017, this incredible new construction is complete with top-of-the-line finishes throughout. Each unit has outdoor space and is pet friendly. Be one of the first to live in this amazing new building! This massive bi-level two bedroom includes a large separated living area, luxury kitchen with island, big bedrooms, and direct access to two outdoor spaces. Included are top of the line finishes with Nest thermostat and stainless steel appliances package. This 2 bed 2.5 bath rental is available starting 2020-07-01. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.

(RLNE5714519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 N 7TH ST Unit 1D have any available units?
1206 N 7TH ST Unit 1D has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1206 N 7TH ST Unit 1D have?
Some of 1206 N 7TH ST Unit 1D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 N 7TH ST Unit 1D currently offering any rent specials?
1206 N 7TH ST Unit 1D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 N 7TH ST Unit 1D pet-friendly?
Yes, 1206 N 7TH ST Unit 1D is pet friendly.
Does 1206 N 7TH ST Unit 1D offer parking?
No, 1206 N 7TH ST Unit 1D does not offer parking.
Does 1206 N 7TH ST Unit 1D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1206 N 7TH ST Unit 1D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 N 7TH ST Unit 1D have a pool?
No, 1206 N 7TH ST Unit 1D does not have a pool.
Does 1206 N 7TH ST Unit 1D have accessible units?
No, 1206 N 7TH ST Unit 1D does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 N 7TH ST Unit 1D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1206 N 7TH ST Unit 1D has units with dishwashers.
Does 1206 N 7TH ST Unit 1D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1206 N 7TH ST Unit 1D has units with air conditioning.
