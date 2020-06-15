All apartments in Elizabethtown
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

447 E High St # 101

447 East High Street · (717) 367-0300
Location

447 East High Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $650 · Avail. Sep 12

$650

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available 09/12/20 Well-maintained first floor, one bedroom apartment located in downtown Elizabethtown. Stove and refrigerator are included. Off-street parking and on-site laundry. Sorry, no pets. Elizabethtown Borough and Elizabethtown School District. For a current listing of additional homes, visit our website at www.preferredrealty.com.

TENANT PAYS: Electric
LANDLORD PAYS: Water, Sewer, Trash

PETS: None

Preferred Realty Management
26 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022
Office: (717) 367-0300
www.preferredrealty.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5027898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 447 E High St # 101 have any available units?
447 E High St # 101 has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 447 E High St # 101 have?
Some of 447 E High St # 101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 447 E High St # 101 currently offering any rent specials?
447 E High St # 101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 447 E High St # 101 pet-friendly?
No, 447 E High St # 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elizabethtown.
Does 447 E High St # 101 offer parking?
Yes, 447 E High St # 101 does offer parking.
Does 447 E High St # 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 447 E High St # 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 447 E High St # 101 have a pool?
No, 447 E High St # 101 does not have a pool.
Does 447 E High St # 101 have accessible units?
No, 447 E High St # 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 447 E High St # 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 447 E High St # 101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 447 E High St # 101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 447 E High St # 101 does not have units with air conditioning.
