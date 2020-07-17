222 E High St Apt 103

Amenities

Available 08/15/20 First floor apartment located near downtown Elizabethtown. Range and refrigerator are included. On-site laundry and off-street parking is available behind the building. Sorry, no pets. Elizabethtown Borough and Elizabethtown School District. For a current listing of additional homes, visit our website at www.preferredrealty.com.



TENANT PAYS: Gas, Electric, Water

LANDLORD PAYS: Sewer, Trash



PETS: None



Preferred Realty Management

26 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022

Office: (717) 367-0300

www.preferredrealty.com



No Pets Allowed



