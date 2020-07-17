All apartments in Elizabethtown
Find more places like 222 E High St Apt 103.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Elizabethtown, PA
/
222 E High St Apt 103
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

222 E High St Apt 103

222 East High Street · (717) 367-0300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

222 East High Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $615 · Avail. Aug 15

$615

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available 08/15/20 First floor apartment located near downtown Elizabethtown. Range and refrigerator are included. On-site laundry and off-street parking is available behind the building. Sorry, no pets. Elizabethtown Borough and Elizabethtown School District. For a current listing of additional homes, visit our website at www.preferredrealty.com.

TENANT PAYS: Gas, Electric, Water
LANDLORD PAYS: Sewer, Trash

PETS: None

Preferred Realty Management
26 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022
Office: (717) 367-0300
www.preferredrealty.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5902318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 E High St Apt 103 have any available units?
222 E High St Apt 103 has a unit available for $615 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 222 E High St Apt 103 have?
Some of 222 E High St Apt 103's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 E High St Apt 103 currently offering any rent specials?
222 E High St Apt 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 E High St Apt 103 pet-friendly?
No, 222 E High St Apt 103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elizabethtown.
Does 222 E High St Apt 103 offer parking?
Yes, 222 E High St Apt 103 offers parking.
Does 222 E High St Apt 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 E High St Apt 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 E High St Apt 103 have a pool?
No, 222 E High St Apt 103 does not have a pool.
Does 222 E High St Apt 103 have accessible units?
No, 222 E High St Apt 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 222 E High St Apt 103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 E High St Apt 103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 E High St Apt 103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 E High St Apt 103 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 222 E High St Apt 103?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Owings Mills, MDCockeysville, MDLancaster, PAHarrisburg, PABel Air South, MDYork, PAPerry Hall, MDCarney, MDReading, PAReisterstown, MDAberdeen, MDLebanon, PA
Lutherville, MDWestminster, MDHanover, PAColonial Park, PAShiloh, PATimonium, MDHershey, PAMiddletown, PAWrightsville, PAManchester, PAEast York, PAGrantley, PA
Spry, PAWest York, PARed Lion, PAMillersville, PADover, PACamp Hill, PALeola, PAGlen Rock, PAShrewsbury, PAMechanicsburg, PAParkville, PACarlisle, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeHarrisburg Area Community College
Lancaster Bible CollegeMillersville University of Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity