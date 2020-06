27 McKelvey

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

SPACIOUS 2nd FLOOR Apartment with GARAGE - Property Id: 234988



CARPET IS PULLED AND HARDWOOD BEING REFINISHED! IN THIS DARLING 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH WITH GARAGE + BASEMENT. WAIT TIL YOU SEE THE NEWLY FINISHED HARDWOOD FLOOR THROUGH THIS ADORABLE, SPACIOUS TOP FLOOR APARTMENT. FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN, SPACIOUS LIVING AND DINING ROOM, 2 GREAT BEDROOMS + DECK AND LOVELY PRIVATE REAR YARD. LAUNDRY ROOM, STORAGE IN THE BASEMENT, AND GARAGE WITH OPEN! MINUTES TO 376, OAKLAND, DOWNTOWN PITTSBURGH. DON'T MISS YOUR CHANCE TO SEE THIS AWESOME UNIT! TEXT LINDA 412.628.5544 FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING! HARDWOOD IS BEING REFINISHED MARCH 9TH -11TH. UNIT WILL BE READY FOR OCCUPANCY BY 3/15!

Property Id 234988



