143 Race St

Beautiful 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Available Now - This amazing 2 Bedroom/1 Bath second-floor apartment sits right down the street from Koenig field in Edgewood. Walk through the front door to this cozy apartment and you will be greeted with hardwood floors that flow from the living room to the dining room and back to the kitchen. Both bedrooms are set in the rear split by the bathroom for maximum function and privacy.

Featuring hardwood floors and fresh carpet, this apartment feels warm and inviting from your first step inside.



Within walking distance to Biddle's Escape, Regent Square Markets, and the busway. Minutes from 376 East and Edgewood Town Centre.



Come and see today. Even better in person!



Also, enjoy our RPM resident rewards program! Our residents will receive a free Purqz account (rpmrentalrewards.com) that saves our tenants an average of $83 a month at restaurants, grocery stores, travel, etc. You'll find over 1,000 local and national merchants on the app. We also offer a free utility set-up/transfer concierge service! We'll help you get the very best prices on utilities and do all the work for you.



Terms:

- Gas and Electric paid by the tenant

- There is a $25 a month Tenant Management fee for online payment/Purqz account/utility setup

- Security deposit one month's rent

- Some pets allowed. Monthly pet fee ($35 first pet, $25 for second). Max 2 pets. No deposit!

- $55 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check

- NO SMOKING (Inside or Outside)



Background Check:



Credit

- Must have a credit score of 650 or above. Under 650 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.



Income

- Must gross at least 2.5 times the monthly rent.



References

- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs.



About us:

Pay rent, request maintenance, and contact your dedicated, professional property manager online or in person.



Real Property Management Pittsburgh strives to provide quality, safe, clean housing to tenants who want the same. We strive to improve lives and our communities by continuously elevating property management standards.



