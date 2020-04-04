All apartments in Edgewood
143 Race St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:54 AM

143 Race St

143 Race Street · (412) 518-2743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

143 Race Street, Edgewood, PA 15218
Regent Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 143 Race St - #2 · Avail. now

$1,065

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
concierge
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Available Now - This amazing 2 Bedroom/1 Bath second-floor apartment sits right down the street from Koenig field in Edgewood. Walk through the front door to this cozy apartment and you will be greeted with hardwood floors that flow from the living room to the dining room and back to the kitchen. Both bedrooms are set in the rear split by the bathroom for maximum function and privacy.
Featuring hardwood floors and fresh carpet, this apartment feels warm and inviting from your first step inside.

Within walking distance to Biddle's Escape, Regent Square Markets, and the busway. Minutes from 376 East and Edgewood Town Centre.

Come and see today. Even better in person!

Also, enjoy our RPM resident rewards program! Our residents will receive a free Purqz account (rpmrentalrewards.com) that saves our tenants an average of $83 a month at restaurants, grocery stores, travel, etc. You'll find over 1,000 local and national merchants on the app. We also offer a free utility set-up/transfer concierge service! We'll help you get the very best prices on utilities and do all the work for you.

Terms:
- Gas and Electric paid by the tenant
- There is a $25 a month Tenant Management fee for online payment/Purqz account/utility setup
- Security deposit one month's rent
- Some pets allowed. Monthly pet fee ($35 first pet, $25 for second). Max 2 pets. No deposit!
- $55 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check
- NO SMOKING (Inside or Outside)

Background Check:

Credit
- Must have a credit score of 650 or above. Under 650 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.

Income
- Must gross at least 2.5 times the monthly rent.

References
- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs.

About us:
Pay rent, request maintenance, and contact your dedicated, professional property manager online or in person.

Real Property Management Pittsburgh strives to provide quality, safe, clean housing to tenants who want the same. We strive to improve lives and our communities by continuously elevating property management standards.

(RLNE5412186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Race St have any available units?
143 Race St has a unit available for $1,065 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 143 Race St have?
Some of 143 Race St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Race St currently offering any rent specials?
143 Race St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Race St pet-friendly?
Yes, 143 Race St is pet friendly.
Does 143 Race St offer parking?
No, 143 Race St does not offer parking.
Does 143 Race St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 Race St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Race St have a pool?
No, 143 Race St does not have a pool.
Does 143 Race St have accessible units?
No, 143 Race St does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Race St have units with dishwashers?
No, 143 Race St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 143 Race St have units with air conditioning?
No, 143 Race St does not have units with air conditioning.
