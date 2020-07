Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated dishwasher in unit laundry carpet microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse community garden courtyard dog park gym playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed online portal package receiving pet friendly parking on-site laundry e-payments internet access

Village Square features wonderful, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartment homes. With flexible lease terms, fantastic amenities, a great location, and exceptional value, you'll love living here! We deliver quality apartment living in well-maintained, attractive residential communities. If you're looking for a new home in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, you have found the perfect choice in Village Square.